BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Daniel Boone boys and girls cross country teams dominated the top end of Saturday’s 29th annual Bristol Cross at Steele Creek Park.
Junior Conner Wingfield took control of the varsity A boys race a little over a mile in and never looked back, winning in 16:30.5 on the deceptively tough, double-loop course. His second victory in as many tries this season — he also won two weeks ago at South Holston Dam — propelled the Trailblazers to the team title with 20 points.
“At Run for the Hills, I tried sitting and kicking because I’m trying some different strategies this season,” Wingfield said. “If I’m going to get into more competitive races this season, I’ve got to try some different things. The plan for today was to take control from the gun. As long as I keep getting the wins, I don’t care what I run.
“We still are missing two of our top five, so we’re still improving each race and getting back more guys each time out.”
“We had four in the top five and our fifth and sixth runners weren’t that far back,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “It was a really good group effort and they followed the plan, running the way we asked them to.”
Despite dealing with a nagging leg injury, Tennessee High super sophomore Zoe Arrington cruised to the win in the girls’ race, crossing in 19:41.2.
“I felt pretty good out there today,” Arrington said. “I’ve had an injury this past week, so I wasn’t really sure what to expect, but I felt like I was pretty strong out there today. This is a pretty difficult course, too.”
The Lady ’Blazers nabbed the team title with 58 points, led by sophomore Kamryn Wingfield’s runner-up finish in 19:54.6.
“We try to build it around a team and not just one person,” Jeffers said. “All the way back through all our runners, it was really a good race by the girls’ team. They’re keeping the separations close and keep contact with each other. It’s nice to have that team camaraderie and everyone working together.”
“I felt tired, but I was able to pull it together at the end and close the gap with first place,” Kamryn Wingfield said. “These girls have a lot in them this year. The freshmen are really stepping up and I’m really proud of them.”
Only coaches, athletes and other pre-approved personnel were allowed into the event because of coronavirus worries.
“It was different,” Kamryn Wingfield said. “There’s really no one out here to cheer you on and motivate you. It’s all in your head this time.”
“Once you get into the race and watch, you’re not really paying that much attention to who else is around,” Jeffers noted. “The biggest time that you notice the lack of spectators is in between the races.”
KEY PIECE IN FOR BOONE
Boone junior Levi Streeval — a transfer from Kentucky who boasts a sub-4:30 mile — saw his first action in a Boone uniform on Saturday.
Streeval was sidelined by injuries the first part of the season, but he finished fourth overall, running 17:23.1, and came on strong in the last half-mile.
“He was told to hold back today and he’s coming back slowly in the workouts,” Conner Wingfield said. “He’s put some gaps on me in the workouts, so when he comes back, he’s going to push me.”
KEEP AN EYE ON BELLAMY
Two weeks ago, Maggie Bellamy, an eighth-grader from Tri-Cities Christian, cracked the top 15 at Run for the Hills and won the B race by more than a minute.
On Saturday, Bellamy continued coming on by nabbing third place in the A race. Her time was 20:29.1, good enough to beat the top runners from both Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill.
Sophomore Autumn Headrick (fourth, 20:31.0) was tops for the Lady Indians and Trinny Duncan (fifth in 20:33.3) paced the Lady Hilltoppers.
OTHER HIGH FINISHERS
Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery ran a smart race and picked up better than five spots over the final half, topping out in sixth (20:41.6), and Sullivan South’s Cara Taylor finished 15th (22:12.4).
David Crockett — still without the services of its top female runner, Rachel Dulaney — finished third as a team (96 points), led by Breanna Dunn’s ninth-place effort (21:36.3). The Lady Pioneers finished one point behind Science Hill, which was without star runner Jenna Hutchins. Hutchins was in Oakville, Alabama, for the Chickasaw Invitational, which she won in 16:25.08 — breaking the Tennessee state record of 16:32.0.
On the boys’ side, Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders was second (17:05.7), Cherokee’s Henry Brooks placed seventh (17:45.6) and Elizabethton’s Craig Newman crossed 13th (18:03.2).
The improving D-B boys recorded a runner-up finish with 95 points. Joe Neglia placed eighth (17:46.7) to lead the Tribe and Jack Allen was 14th (18:05.0).
UP NEXT
Next Saturday’s Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival in Jonesborough has one of the fastest courses in the area but features a lot of turns.
The first race is scheduled to go off at 8:30 a.m. and masks are a requirement for attendees.