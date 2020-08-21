GRAY — Daniel Boone opened its girls soccer season in style Thursday night.
The Lady Trailblazers got a hat trick from Tessa Arney and worked their way to a 5-0 home win over rival David Crockett.
“It was a complete game from the girls,” Boone coach Steve Sessis said. “From forward to goalkeeper, we had great communication, anticipation and commitment from every player. You can’t ask for more than that from your athletes.”
Tiffany Pope opened the scoring with a rebound shot in the 10th minute — and then it was Arney’s turn. Following the sophomore forward’s scoring frenzy, Raygan Sain capped the match in the 54th minute with a goal off a corner kick.
Jacie Stapleton and Abbie Williams worked in tandem to produce the shutout in goal.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 4, SULLIVAN CENTRAL 1
KINGSPORT — Macee Pickup found the back of the net three times, and her hat trick was the difference in the win at Indian Highland Park. Pickup, a junior, moved her season total to give goals.
Emily Cai had the other score for the Lady Indians (2-0). Coach Tony Weaver said Annabeth Parker and Caitlyn Wallace had standout games on the defensive end.
The game was the Lady Cougars’ season opener.
SCIENCE HILL 1, GREENEVILLE 0
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers got a second-half goal from Megan Burleson to beat the defending Class AA champions at Tipton Stadium.
Meggie Powell assisted on Burleson’s game-winning tally.
Senior Sarah Luna anchored the defense and freshman Cayden Norris recorded the shutout in goal.