GRAY — A gray and blustery Tuesday on the historic Trailblazer 5,000-meter course didn’t seem to bother most runners during the Region 1 cross country championships.
Plenty of history was made and the “rag-tag” boys from Gray defended home turf yet again.
In the Class AAA races, the first three teams plus the first five individuals not on one of the qualifiers advanced to next week’s TSSAA meet in Hendersonville. In Class A-AA, the first four teams plus five individuals qualified for the big dance.
The Daniel Boone boys — still without Conner Wingfield, Levi Streeval and Luke Mussard — won the Class AAA region title for the sixth consecutive time and ninth in the past 10 years with a low score of 23 points.
Boone’s streak is the longest since Science Hill won nine straight from 1998 to 2006. The Trailblazers’ 12th overall title also tied Science Hill for the third most all time in all classifications.
Alex Quackenbush claimed the individual title in 16:56.4 to become the sixth Boone runner to accomplish the feat.
“We’ve got a team full of kids that have heart,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “They listen, compete and they want an opportunity. Unfortunately, because of some other issues, they were given that opportunity and they made the most of it.”
The ’Blazers had four of the first five runners and had seven make the all-region team. Bryson Lewis was the runner-up after a 17:04.8, Ashton Sheesley was fourth in 17:08.0 and Griffin Swinehart fifth in 17:18.8. Conner Roberts (11th, 17:51.1) rounded out the scoring.
“I took it out to see if anyone was going to go with me and then 800 meters in, I just went,” Quackenbush said. “I maintained the lead pretty easily, but I really didn’t feel any pressure to do anything different. I just cruised the whole way in.”
Dobyns-Bennett’s Dane Sullins broke up the Boone pack with a third-place finish in 17:06.7 that propelled the Tribe to a runner-up finish.
Science Hill, led by Owen Johnson’s ninth-place finish in 17:49.8, was the final team qualifier.
The individual qualifiers were David Crockett’s Gideon Erwin (seventh, 17:26.2), Jefferson County’s Lucas Bales (eighth, 17:31.1), Morristown West’s Nick Sexton (12th, 17:56.1) and Brando Resendiz (13th, 18:01.8) and Sevier County’s Alex Ogle (18th, 18:12.5).
DUNCAN wINS, TAYLOR MAKES HISTORY
Science Hill senior Trinny Duncan was the individual girls winner after covering the course in 19:02.6, well ahead of runner-up Kamryn Wingfield of Daniel Boone (19:52.4).
Duncan led her squad to a runner-up finish.
“I was nervous and I really didn’t have a plan going in,” she said. “I just wanted to stay up front and see who’s around. It’s hard for me to believe that this is all happening.”
Wingfield became the highest-placing Lady ’Blazers runner ever at a regional meet and helped Boone earn the final qualifying spot by two points over D-B.
David Crockett repeated as regional team champion with 49 points, the first squad other than D-B, Science Hill and Morristown West to take back-to-back titles since Sullivan Central in 1988 and 1989. The Lady Cougars repeated when the race was only one classification.
“This was our goal back in the summer, but for a while, it was looking pretty doubtful,” Crockett coach Mark Jennings said. “We started coming on, starting at Trailblazer and we never looked back. I’m so proud of the girls.”
Crockett was led by freshman Maggie Bellamy’s third-place finish in 20:03.0. Breanna Dunn (fourth, 20:08.6), Ashlynn Roy (eighth, 20:34.7), Emily Ward (16th, 21:27.7) and Hannah McLain (18th, 21:45.5) were the other scorers.
West Ridge senior Cara Taylor became the first athlete from the new school to qualify for a state championship event by finished 10th in 20:43.4.
“I fell along the tree line along the fence and I was worried I wouldn’t make it,” Taylor said. “It feels great to be the first to qualify. I loved the team this season and they’ve been there for me through so much. It feels really good to represent the school.”
The other individual qualifiers were D-B’s Kailee-Ann Conner (sixth, 20:23.6), Autumn Headrick (seventh, 20:26.9) and Emily Siner (13th, 21:10.5) and Morristown West’s Ashlyn Haas (14th in 21:13.0).
A FALCON FIRST
Volunteer went into Tuesday’s race having never won a region team title in either cross country or track and field. That’s not how the Falcons left the meet.
Volunteer dominated the Class A-AA race, putting all of its scoring five in the top 15 and tallying 50 points. Ethyn Council’s runner-up showing in 17:42.9 set the pace and made him the Falcons’ highest-finishing individual since Todd Skelton won the same race in 2003.
“It feels great to win the team title,” Council said. “It feels great that we were able to accomplish one of the team goals by the time we all graduate.
“My race was brutal, but I just kept fighting through it and stayed mentally tough.”
Caleb Greene (10th, 18:28.8) was next for Volunteer, followed by Roman Borghetti-Metz (13th, 18:47.5), Charlie Wilson (14th, 18:49.5) and Evan Glass (15th, 18:51.1).
The Church Hill crew — coached by the legendary Jim Ailshie — beat Sullivan East by 25 points. Ailshie has been around running for nearly a half-century and has built the Volunteer program into a contender for a state title.
“It feels awesome to get this one,” Ailshie said. “To see everyone’s progression, it’s truly phenomenal. When I first got to Volunteer five or six years ago, I took a team up to Virginia and we finished 16th out of 16 teams in the boys and 11th out of 11 teams in the girls. Ultimately, it’s the kids who’ve stepped up and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Sam Fulton — younger brother of 2018 Small Class state champion Emerson — won the region individual title in 17:12.5.
“I just knew I had to get out in front and I didn’t want to take an easy day,” Fulton said. “It feels great to follow in my brother’s steps. He always pushed me and he still pushes me. I still want to be the better brother, so that still motivates me a lot.”
Elizabethton was third and Pittman fourth.
The individual state qualifiers were Greeneville’s Morgan Leach (third, 17:43.5), Cherokee’s Henry Brooks (fourth, 18:00.9), Washburn’s Chandler Dalton (fifth, 18:03.5), University High’s Braden Williams (sixth, 18:04.7) and Pigeon Forge’s Connor Barnes (12th, 18:42.5).
ARRINGTON DOMINATES
Tennessee High junior Zoe Arrington finally checked region cross country champion off her list and did it in record-breaking fashion.
Arrington topped the Class A-AA regional mark by running a 19:16.9, her fastest time of the season.
She beat the record of 19:52.1 (2008, University High’s Stephanie Davenport) and became the first Lady Vikings runner to win the region individual crown since Solange Adams in 2003.
“I feel like my last 2 miles were a lot stronger than they have been,” Arrington said. “I’ve been fading really bad on the last mile lately. The last mile, especially, felt stronger than what I’ve been doing this season.
“After all I’ve been through this season, it feels good to get that small victory because that means it’s a push in the right direction and I’m on the other side of things.”
Arrington and the Lady Vikings finished second to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the team race (52-71) after the Lady Highlanders — competing in Region 1 for the first time in many years — placed four runners in the top 20.
Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery was the first individual qualifier, crossing second in 20:15.8. The showing offered redemption after she missed out on a trip to the mid-state in the Large Schools race by one spot last year.
“It feels fantastic to get to go to state this year,” Lowery said. “The whole race, I had a smile on my face knowing that I was going.”
Volunteer was third. Jacie Begley’s fourth-place finish in 21:30.9 helped the Lady Falcons clinch a state berth.
The other individual qualifiers were Cocke County’s Jenna Pittman (seventh, 22:10.6), University High’s Isabelle Johnson (eighth, 22:41.1), Elizabethton’s Reaghan Curde (13th, 23:27.6) and Unicoi County’s Marissa Soulier (14th, 23:29.1).