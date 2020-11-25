JONESBOROUGH — Breiydon Gilliam fit in nicely with his new Daniel Boone teammates Tuesday night at the Hardee’s Classic.
The transfer from Cherokee scored 24 points to lead the Trailblazers to a 66-56 win over Cocke County in the 31st annual basketball tournament at David Crockett.
“As soon as I came here, the guys were welcoming with open arms,” Gilliam said. “The coaches and players were great and it’s been awesome. We didn’t play as well as I thought we could, but we got the win so it was a good night overall.”
Gilliam’s performance wasn’t a surprise to Boone coach Chris Brown.
“You know what you’re going to get with him. He’s physical and goes to the rack,” said Brown, who added: “The one thing we have to correct is his free-throw shooting. He’s going to get to the line a lot and tonight he went 3-for-10. We can’t have that. He’s too good of a ballplayer and we need him to make those.”
While Gilliam was driving to the basket, Nevada Goodwin powered his way inside to 22 points. Crowder Jones added eight.
Goodwin is a different looking player this season after putting on 15 pounds of muscle. He’s also improved his footwork.
“My father pushed me all summer,” Goodwin said. “Through this coronavirus, he pushed me.
“I’ve been trying to play around with my whole game. I try to get the ball, look out and if I see the zone, sometimes I will split straight through it and get a layup. Then with Brey, he’s always cutting and there’s always someone to be found (open).”
Baylor Baxter scored 13 points for Cocke County, which held a 42-39 lead at halftime. Kerston Jackson added 10.
PIONEERS CRUISE
In the late game, David Crockett left Tri-Cities Christian in the dust in an 88-66 victory.
The Pioneers raced out to a 21-7 lead by the end of one quarter and were up 51-21 at halftime.
Ayden Begley, who transferred back to Crockett for his senior season after spending time at Boone, had a team-high 24 points.
Isaiah Lang and Mason Britton, two guys not long removed from the football field, came through with 22 and 17, respectively. Clint Pierce added 13 points and Lang snared five steals.
Crockett’s junior varsity players were on the court for most of the fourth quarter.
Jamar Livingston provided the bulk of Tri-Cities’ scoring with 39 points. Abraham Gwelke added 10.
LADY FALCONS FALL
Trouble at the free-throw line hurt the Volunteer girls, who hit just 8 of 23 attempts in a 66-58 Hardee’s Classic loss to Cocke County.
Ten of the misses came in the second half.
Kenady Knittel powered in 23 points to lead the Lady Falcons. Aayliah Crawley and Audrey Evans added 10 apiece and Atlee Dean had nine.
Cameron Halcomb matched Knittel’s production with 23 points for the Lady Red. Sydney Clevenger totaled 14 points and Page Nehammer ended with a dozen.