KINGSPORT — Gaven Jones is having quite a week for the Daniel Boone baseball team, and it’s not even halfway over.
On Monday, he pitched a gem, shutting out Dobyns-Bennett after carrying a no-hitter into the final frame.
For his encore in Tuesday’s Big 7 Conference turnaround game at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Jones powered the Trailblazers to a 5-4 win by going 2-for-4 — two home, both to right field — and three RBIs.
“I can say this about a lot of kids and so can a lot of others, but (Jones) works awfully hard at this game and you can tell,” Daniel Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “He knows what he’s doing and he’s doing a good job.”
Jackson Jenkins also played long ball for Boone with a solo shot to right in the first inning to give his squad an early 3-0 advantage. He finished 2-for-2.
The early lead allowed Boone pitcher Preston Miller to settle in and hold the Tribe at bay. Miller earned the win, hurling six frames on 110 pitches — allowing six hits and four earned runs — but striking out eight. Kaleb Worley came in during a big spot in the final frame, shut down the Indians and tallied the save.
“We came out and jumped on them. We punched them right in the mouth,” Hagy said. “D-B responded well, but our guys never quit.
“Preston battled the whole time. The breaking pitch wasn’t as sharp as it has been, but it was just sharp enough to keep them off-balance.”
The Tribe quickly countered as Jake Timbes hit a leadoff triple that two Boone fielders seemed to lose in the afternoon sun. Timbes scored on the next batter as Brady Stump hit a line drive single.
Stump and Timbes each went 2-for-4, but Timbes picked up three RBI while Stump tallied one.
Timbes went down as the losing pitcher, allowing five earned runs on six hits while recording nine strikeouts.
The wind that had been blowing in from left field most of the contest and had carried several balls to right died down. To lead off the seventh, however, the wind died and Stump led off with a well-hit ball to right field that was caught at the warning track.
In D-B’s final at-bat with a man on first and the wind having picked back up, catcher Tanner Kilgore smoked a ball to left field, but it again only had warning track power and Boone’s Tyler Barnett squeezed it for the final out.
“Boone had some good swings early,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “I thought we had two good hits in the seventh with Brady and I thought (Kilgore) hit his really well. It hit the wind and just kind of died.”
Not scoring in big late-game situations continues to be a problem for the Tribe.
In the sixth, the Indians had runners on second and third with no outs.
Isaac Hale laid down a bunt down the first base line that was fielded and the runner coming from third was tagged out.
Boone eventually got out of the jam thanks to Miller striking out the next two batters on seven pitches.
Wagner’s crew has now lost three conference games by a total of three runs while still out-scoring league opponents 18-13.
“We had runners on again in the bottom of the sixth and couldn’t score,” Wagner said. “I’m more pleased with the way we battled tonight and gave ourselves more of a chance on offense.
“We’re not that far away, but we have a lot of new faces and a lot of new pieces.”