JOHNSON CITY — “Lake Spurrier” was no place for high school football Friday night.
The game between Science Hill (4-3) and Daniel Boone (1-4) at the Hilltoppers' Tipton Stadium was postponed when the field was flooded about a little more than an hour before kickoff. The field drained pretty well, but with more storms in the forecast the Hilltoppers decided to move the contest to Saturday.
“Our end zone was under water, and when it drained off, Boone’s sideline was still under water,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “And more storms were on the way. So we decided to move it to Saturday.”
Kickoff is set for noon.