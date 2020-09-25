Dobyns-Bennett got one win richer Friday — and one game poorer.
The Class 6A power, ranked No. 3 in the state, was unable to play its game against Daniel Boone after the Trailblazers canceled the contest because of coronavirus concerns.
D-B improved its season record to 5-0. The Indians are scheduled to host Jefferson County on Oct. 2. Under TSSAA rules, the Trailblazers (1-3) will not be charged with a loss and the game will be considered “no contest.”
Boone canceled Friday morning. The Trailblazers learned a person associated with D-B's football team tested positive for the coronavirus in the middle of this week. But there doesn’t seem to be an agreement between the schools about whether the contest should have been called off.
D-B athletic director Frankie DeBusk declined to comment, but the school released a statement.
“The Dobyns-Bennett Athletics Department has just received word that Daniel Boone High School has elected not to participate in (Friday’s) varsity football game at D-B," the school said in the release. "In regard to the positive COVID-19 test earlier this week, Kingsport City Schools and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department have completed all contact tracing and case investigations. As a result, all identified contacts have been quarantined and Sullivan County Regional Health Department officials have verified that there is no public health risk related to this case and all appropriate safety measures have been taken regarding approved continuing operations of the D-B football program.”
Daniel Boone AD Danny Good said he couldn’t get enough information from D-B to make him feel comfortable for the safety of his school's players.
“If all have been identified, then how many is that?” Good said. “Simple question and that’s what we couldn’t get answered. (The person associated with the D-B football team) tested positive Wednesday. (The person was) in the locker room and is still in the 48-hour incubation period. If someone tests positive and they are in that 48-hour window, other cases could pop up today. There are a lot of unknowns.”
The game was scheduled to be televised by WCYB. The station instead planned to broadcast the Sullivan South at Volunteer contest.
Good said the decision was not an easy one.
“It was a very difficult decision, from a competitive standpoint and a professional standpoint,” he said. “You always want to do the right thing and keep your word, but this decision came after a great deal of consideration and out of an abundance of caution for our student-athletes. It is both our school and district’s mission to provide the safest environment at all times for our students.”
Good said all Boone fans who have pre-purchased tickets can retain those for admittance into the home football game on Oct. 2 against Morristown East. D-B said all general admission tickets purchased for the canceled game can be used at the Morristown West game on Oct. 16.
The only way the game could be rescheduled is if both teams wind up with a cancellation in the same week later this season.
“If that’s the case, yes, we would play,” Good said.
HILLTOPPERS ALSO IDLED
Also canceled Friday was Science Hill’s scheduled home game against Division II power Knoxville Catholic. The Irish did not make the trip to Johnson City because of coronavirus concerns.
The COVID win moved the Hilltoppers, ranked No. 10 in the state, to 5-1 overall.
Science Hill reported on Twitter it was looking for a last-minute replacement — like Boone — but coach Stacy Carter said it wouldn’t be productive.
“There’s nothing to gain from it,” Carter said Friday afternoon. “There’s no game plan. It’s not like basketball where you can line up and play. Plus, Boone already canceled its game. What would they do, call all their players and say, 'Hey, we’re playing Science Hill.' "
Carter said getting word from Catholic of the cancellation was tough.
“It’s discouraging,” he said. “We feel like we are playing really well, and the kids want to play ball. But what can you do?”
Catholic defeated Science Hill 48-17 in last year’s matchup in Knoxville.