Former Daniel Boone linebacker Matthew Duncan is making his mark as a rugby player.

 Seattle Seawolves

Matthew Duncan, a former Daniel Boone football player, has signed with the Seattle Seawolves for the remainder of the 2021 Major League Rugby season.

The 28-year-old Duncan, who is 6-foot and 250 pounds, plays the prop position.

He played college football for Charleston in West Virginia, manning the middle linebacker spot, and was first-team All-Mountain East Conference as a senior.

Following graduation, he joined sister Jennine Duncan Detiveaux in the Pacific Northwest. Detiveaux is a capped USA Eagle — a national rugby player — and plays for Exeter in the English Premiership.

Before joining Exeter this season, Detiveaux played with the Seattle Rugby Club as a wing. She convinced her brother to attend a touch rugby session and after going to training, he joined the club.

Duncan played his first rugby in the spring of 2018 with the Seattle Orcas’ Division 1 side in a British Columbia Rugby Union match on the wing. He eventually found a starting spot on the men’s premiership side along the front row.

Duncan joined the Seawolves’ training camp as an Academy athlete a few weeks back.

“I’m so thankful to get this opportunity to be a part of this organization to advance my rugby career,” he said. “I hope that I can give back to the club as much as this organization will give me.”

Duncan played for the Seattle Rugby Club in a January 2019 preseason match against the Seattle Seawolves.