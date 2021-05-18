Matthew Duncan, a former Daniel Boone football player, has signed with the Seattle Seawolves for the remainder of the 2021 Major League Rugby season.
The 28-year-old Duncan, who is 6-foot and 250 pounds, plays the prop position.
He played college football for Charleston in West Virginia, manning the middle linebacker spot, and was first-team All-Mountain East Conference as a senior.
Following graduation, he joined sister Jennine Duncan Detiveaux in the Pacific Northwest. Detiveaux is a capped USA Eagle — a national rugby player — and plays for Exeter in the English Premiership.
Before joining Exeter this season, Detiveaux played with the Seattle Rugby Club as a wing. She convinced her brother to attend a touch rugby session and after going to training, he joined the club.
Duncan played his first rugby in the spring of 2018 with the Seattle Orcas’ Division 1 side in a British Columbia Rugby Union match on the wing. He eventually found a starting spot on the men’s premiership side along the front row.
Duncan joined the Seawolves’ training camp as an Academy athlete a few weeks back.
“I’m so thankful to get this opportunity to be a part of this organization to advance my rugby career,” he said. “I hope that I can give back to the club as much as this organization will give me.”
Duncan played for the Seattle Rugby Club in a January 2019 preseason match against the Seattle Seawolves.