Former Daniel Boone quarterback Ben Fox is the new head football coach at NCAA Division III Maryville College.
Fox most recently served as offensive coordinator at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. In his final season at Centre, the offense averaged 376 yards and 26 points per game, scoring 32 touchdowns.
From 2012-16, Fox was the wide receivers coach at Huntingdon, and the Hawks generated more than 10,900 yards of passing offense and 104 passing touchdowns. Promoted to offensive coordinator, Fox saw his offense rank third in Division III at 543.9 yards per game and eighth in scoring offense at 45.3 points per game.
Prior to that, he coached three seasons at Bryant University after being a four-year letterman at Washington University in St. Louis as a quarterback and defensive back.
“Coach Fox’s candidacy stood out from others because of his proven ability to develop winning teams, his understanding of and strong belief in Division III athletics,” Maryville athletic director Sara Quatrocky said Monday in a release. “There is his commitment to student success, his dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion, and his familiarity with the college’s recruiting territory.”
Fox replaced Shaun Hayes, who went 31-19 in five seasons at Maryville.
Fox said he plans to heavily recruit in the Blount County and Knoxville area but also wants to hit the Tri-Cities region hard.
“I have a major chip on my shoulder being from Northeast Tennessee,” Fox said. “There are a lot of good football players there that deserve a chance to play in college. I want them to think, ‘Yeah, I want to go there.’ I want Maryville College to be a place they can have a great experience, have a world-class education, compete really hard and become the version of themselves. It’s a big deal recruiting in Northeast Tennessee.”
Fox, the son of Mark Fox, Milligan vice president for Student Development and Athletics, said having supportive parents was important for getting into the coaching business. The backing of the Gray community also was big, and Jeremy Jenkins, his coach at Boone, was among the first to offer congratulations after Monday’s announcement.
“I always love seeing Coach Jenkins and going back to Daniel Boone,” Fox said. “I like how consistently they play, big and strong, a style that fits the school. The best thing that could have happened to Daniel Boone football was Coach Jenkins coming back and I’m glad I got to be his first quarterback. He texted me today and I know he and the people in that community support me.”
The Scots compete in the USA South Athletic Conference, which includes teams from the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama. They went 3-7 last season.
“I wouldn’t be working here if there weren’t some things that need to be addressed, but there have been talented players here back to when I was at Huntingdon,” Fox said. “It’s a young team. You do a roster assessment and there are 20 juniors and seniors on the team out of 103 that have reported. You have freshmen and sophomores who really have to learn what college football is. It’s exciting and a little bit scary, but it’s our job as coaches to see they get the experience they deserve. ”
Maryville's first practice is set for Thursday and its first game is Feb. 27 against Huntingdon.