Bristol Motor Speedway follows up a successful NASCAR weekend by hosting the fourth annual Pinty’s Short Track U.S. Nationals.
Four classes — Super Late Model, Crate Late Model, Street Stocks and Compacts — make up Saturday’s program. Practice begins at 11 a.m. with qualifying to start at 1:30 p.m.
It’s a major event for the nation’s top short track racers to get to compete on “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”
Heat races start at 4 p.m. followed by features of 50 laps for the Street Stocks and Compacts and headlined by 100-lap features for the two Late Model classes.
Former NASCAR Truck Series champion Mike Skinner is the defending champion of the Pro Late Model, and fellow Florida racer Stephen Nasse won the 2019 Super Late Model race.
Drivers have used wins in the Short Track U.S. Nationals to springboard to other opportunities. Raphael Lessard, who won the 2018 Super Late Model race, is now driving in the NASCAR Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Bubba Wallace successfully parlayed his win in 2017 into a Truck Series ride before moving to the NASCAR Cup Series.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Weekly racing returns to the 4/10-mile Bulls Gap dirt track on Saturday with a seven-division program headlined by a 25-lap feature for the Crate Late Model class.
Sportsman Late Model, Modified Street, Classic, Street Stock, Front Wheel Drive and Mini Late Model classes will also be in action. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7 p.m. followed by qualifying and racing.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Racing is scheduled for the 3/8-mile asphalt track on Saturday with five classes on tap.
The Limited Late Model class is the headliner with races also for Mod Street, Pure Street, Mod 4 and Pure 4. Grandstands open at 4:30 p.m. with qualifying to start at 5 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Logan McConnell rode his KTM to victory in the Pro class at the most recent Hot Summer Nights Supercross event at Muddy Creek Raceway on Saturday, Sept. 12.
McConnell, a Kingsport rider, swept motos and also rode to victory in the 20+ division. Johnson City’s Adam Britt finished fourth in the Pro race.
Kingsport’s Carson Eads won in Schoolboy and 125cc with Bluff City’s Tanner Myers the runner-up in the latter. Butler’s Joseph Campbell and Roan Mountain’s Brandon Hughes each came away with one win and one runner-up finish.
Other local winners included Cory Thornsberry from Bluff City (Unlimited C) and Hans Neel from Piney Flats (35+).
Jonesborough rider Andrew Carver finished second in both the 250C and 450C races.
The Hot Summer Nights Series shifts to I-81 Motorsports Park for Friday and Saturday races.