BMS schedule
Friday
2:30 p.m. — Spectator gates open
3:05 p.m. — Practice for Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt
4:05 p.m. — Practice for Food City Dirt Race
5 p.m. — Track prep
5:35 p.m. — Final practice for Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt
6:35 p.m. — Final practice for Food City Dirt Race
Saturday
8:30 a.m. — Track walk to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities
2:30 p.m. — Spectator gates open
4:30 p.m. — Heat races for Camping World Truck Series
5:30 p.m. — Track prep
6 p.m. — Heat races for Cup Series
7:40 p.m. — Driver introductions for Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt
8 p.m. — Start of the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt
Sunday
1 p.m. — Spectator gates open
2 p.m. — Track prep
3:25 p.m. — Driver introductions for Food City Dirt Race
3:30 p.m. — Start of the Food City Dirt Race