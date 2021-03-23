BMS schedule

Friday

2:30 p.m. — Spectator gates open

3:05 p.m. — Practice for Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

4:05 p.m. — Practice for Food City Dirt Race

5 p.m. — Track prep

5:35 p.m. — Final practice for Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

6:35 p.m. — Final practice for Food City Dirt Race

Saturday

8:30 a.m. — Track walk to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities

2:30 p.m. — Spectator gates open

4:30 p.m. — Heat races for Camping World Truck Series

5:30 p.m. — Track prep

6 p.m. — Heat races for Cup Series

7:40 p.m. — Driver introductions for Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

8 p.m. — Start of the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

Sunday

1 p.m. — Spectator gates open

2 p.m. — Track prep

3:25 p.m. — Driver introductions for Food City Dirt Race

3:30 p.m. — Start of the Food City Dirt Race