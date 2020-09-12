BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway is encouraging NASCAR fans to "Mask Up."
Face coverings will be required in high-traffic areas inside the track for all those who attend the Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this coming weekend, and track officials urge fans to follow all of the required coronavirus protocols and guidelines no matter where they are.
“We are requiring all of our guests to wear masks when they are with us for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and Food City 300 and strongly encouraging them to wear their masks whenever they are out in the community shopping or visiting local businesses,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of BMS. “If we will all pitch in and do our part by observing all of the protocols and guidelines that have been established, ultimately it will help reduce the spread of the virus. We want everyone to do the right thing and ‘Mask Up.' "
BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density throughout the race weekend. Those attending Friday's Xfinity race and Saturday's Cup race will be required to have their temperature screened upon entry to the facility and to wear masks in common areas like concourses, concessions and restrooms. Fans will be allowed to remove their masks at their seats.
Fans are encouraged to review the full details and requirements of the BMS Safety Plan prior to arrival.
A limited number of tickets remain for the Food City 300. Fans are not allowed for Thursday's UNOH 200 truck series race.