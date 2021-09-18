BRISTOL, Tenn. — Holidays will be a busy time at Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway in 2022.
On Wednesday, track officials announced that the NASCAR Cup Series’ Food City Dirt Race will be held on Easter Sunday, April 17. On Thursday, they announced that the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will be returning to its traditional Father’s Day weekend in June.
This year’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals is scheduled for Oct. 15-17.
The schedule is different than in years past. Only one Nitro qualifying session is set for Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m. Timed runs and qualifying for Sportsman classes begin at 9 a.m., followed by Nostalgia Pro Stock, Gassers, Pro Modifieds and Pro Stock Motorcycles.
Sportsman eliminations start at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The two rounds of Nitro qualifying are set for 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. with Sportsman to follow.
Sunday’s prerace ceremonies begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by eliminations at 11:30 a.m.
The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals didn’t happen in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
OLYMPIC HEROES
Two Olympic medal-winners from the recently completed Tokyo Games were honored as Bristol Motor Speedway Neighborhood Heroes.
Megan Jastrab, a cyclist at Milligan, and Sarah Hildebrandt, a former wrestler at King, were recognized after each earned a bronze medal in their respective sport for Team USA.
Jastrab, a three-time junior world champion, is the only current Milligan student-athlete to compete in the Olympics, the first to earn an Olympic medal and the first to compete for Team USA. She also competed in the Olympic Madison, becoming the first American woman to score a point in the event.
Jastrab was introduced to the BMS crowd in prerace ceremonies for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
“Whenever I fly into Tri-Cities (Airport) I always see the track and it looks so cool. I’ve always said, ‘I need to go to this race,’ and to get this opportunity, it’s just perfect,” she said. “Competing in the Olympics was an unforgettable experience. I’ve always admired the Olympic athletes and everything it represents competing for the U.S. team. It was mind-blowing to me and it’s been really special since I’ve been home.”
Hildebrandt was a two-time national champion at King and four-time finalist. She won the 116.5-pound weight class at the 2021 Olympic Trials.
SUPPORTING SHERRY
Martin Truex Jr. drove a special SherryStrong.org Toyota in Saturday night’s Cup Series race.
SherryStrong, whose goal is to raise awareness about ovarian cancer, is a subsidiary of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and named in honor of Sherry Pollex, the driver’s longtime girlfriend and a cancer survivor.
Since being diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014, Pollex has undergone three major surgeries and more than 40 chemotherapy treatments. Bass Pro Shops, a longtime sponsor of 2017 NASCAR champion Truex, decided to support the cause with Saturday’s race sponsorship.
In addition, Pollex was named the race’s grand marshal and gave the command to “Start your engines.”
DALE JR. SCHOLARSHIP
Caleb Cate, a freshman at Northern Ohio, was named the recipient of a $2,088 scholarship established by BMS in 2017 to honor Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Cate, a Knoxville native, was selected from more than 75 students from 11 colleges. He comes from a racing family; both his grandmother and father were drag racers. Caleb Cate is a frequent competitor at Knoxville Dragway and has occasionally ran at Bristol Dragway.
His interest in the automotive field and racing moved Cate ahead of the pack. His grandmother, Cathey Cate, started the family racing tradition behind the wheel of a 1966 Chevelle. His great uncle was a noted mechanic on a Top Fuel dragster, even competing against “Big Daddy” Don Garlits and “TV” Tommy Ivo.
Two other UNOH students — Benjamin Anton of Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, and Misgana Taye of Lima, Ohio — were awarded $500 runner-up scholarships.