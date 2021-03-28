BRISTOL, Tenn. — NASCAR on Saturday made changes to the stages to be run in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The first stage of the 250-lap race will end at lap 100 and the second stage at lap 200. In addition, there will be mandatory cautions at each 50-lap interval.
Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said problems the teams are having with Goodyear tires lay behind the changes. The tires showed extreme wear and the track was flaking up after Friday’s Cup Series practice sessions.
Teams were also given an extra set of tires because the event does not have traditional pit stops. The teams will change tires only during NASCAR-mandated times, such as at the end of the stages.
Miller referenced the 2008 Brickyard 400 during which the cars pitted every 10 laps or so for tires. He said NASCAR wanted the event to be about the racing and not about the tires, like it was at Indianapolis.
RED CLAY AND PETTY BLUE
Richard Petty won the last Cup Series race run on dirt, at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in September 1970.
His father, Lee, holds the record for most Cup wins on dirt. Forty-two of his 54 career wins came on dirt, including his last at the half-mile Jacksonville track in 1961.
Another patriarch of a famous racing family, Buck Baker, is tied with Herb Thomas for second place on the all-time list with 40 dirt wins. Tim Flock (33) and Ned Jarrett (30) hold the fourth and fifth spots.
Richard Petty is sixth with 30 dirt wins, followed by Junior Johnson and David Pearson, each with 23 victories. Speedy Thompson (17) and Fonty Flock (15) round out the top 10.
BRISTOL WINNERS IN THE FIELD
Kyle Busch, with eight wins, and his Kurt, with six, lead all active drivers in Cup victories at Bristol.
Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski are three-time Bristol winners, and Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano have two wins each.
Of course, all of those wins came on the Bristol concrete.
RINGERS IN THE FIELD
Beyond the normal Cup Series racers in the field, dirt-track specialists — including USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom, 2018 World of Outlaws Late Model champion Mike Marlar, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen and World of Outlaws Sprint Car driver Shane Golobic — are in the field for Sunday’s race.
Having specialist racers in a Cup field is a practice normally associated with road-course racing.
The last time a non- NASCAR regular won in the Cup Series was Mark Donohue, driving for team owner Roger Penske, in the 1973 season- opening race at the Riverside (California) road course.
TRACK PACKERS
Local drivers Tim Maupin, Bryson Dennis, Terry Poore, Tyler Arrington and Trevor Sise took fast laps around Bristol Motor Speedway in their Crate Late Model cars to help pack the track before the NASCAR heat races.
The racers all competed in last week’s Karl Customs Bristol Dirt Nationals.