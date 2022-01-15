BEN HUR — A quick start on both ends of the floors Saturday afternoon led to a big Mountain 7 District win for Gate City.
The Blue Devils held Lee High scoreless in the first quarter on the way to a 63-22 boys basketball win at the Generals’ Five-Star Gym.
Gate City (4-5, 2-1) took advantage of 15 first-half turnovers by the Generals to increase to build a 38-9 halftime lead.
“We held them scoreless in the first quarter and I thought our ball pressure and our attention away from the ball played a big part in that,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “Our defense leads to our offense and our energy level at the beginning was huge. You may not always shoot it well, but if you bring that attention to the defensive end of the floor, you can play with anybody.
“I was proud of them. This can be a tough place and time to play."
The 16-0 shutout in the first quarter was aided by eight Lee turnovers.
Ryan Jessee led Gate City’s scoring attack with 18 points. Gunner Garrett was a point and a rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with nine and nine.
Gabe Johnson also scored nine points for Gate City.
Brynnen Pendergraft led Lee (2-10, 0-3) with nine points.
LADY BLUE DEVILS EARN BIG WIN
Gate City's knocked down four 3-pointers in a huge second quarter and cruised to a 73-46 win.
The Lady Blue Devils (4-0, 7-6) led 19-13 after the first quarter then outscored the Lady Generals (3-4, 0-3) by a margin 24-6 in the second to build a 43-19 halftime lead.
The lead was never in jeopardy in the second half.
Lexi Ervin finished with 18 points, all on 3-point shots.
The junior is the latest in a string of players to step up big this season for Gate City.
“That’s the unique team about this team,” Lady Blue Devil coach Kelly Houseright said. “If somebody’s struggling, we’ve got other people that can step up and help this team. I mean if you’re scouting and keying on one, I’m pretty confident there’s one or two others who are going to step up and do what they need to do.”
In addition to Ervin’s 18 points, the Lady Blue Devils got 14 points from Addie Gibson and 13 from Macey Mullins.
Chloe Calton accounted for 18 of Lee High’s points.
UP NEXT
Gate City’s boys and girls teams are scheduled to back in action Tuesday at Union. Lee is slated to travel to Thomas Walker on Monday for a Lee County showdown.