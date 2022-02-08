GATE CITY — Gate City overcame a slow start Tuesday to take a big win over Lee High and stay in the hunt for the second seed in next week’s Mountain 7 District boys basketball tournament.
The Blue Devils (10-9, 8-3) used a fast-paced, balanced scoring attack to pull away for a 77-39 win at Gate City Middle School.
Gate City held an 11-6 first-quarter lead before outscoring the Generals 25-13 in the second quarter and 41-20 over the final two periods.
“I thought it was a little sluggish at the beginning,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “But give Lee credit for that. They came out and competed hard, especially in the first quarter.”
The first quarter was frustrating for the Blue Devils, Barnes said, but added that his team kept its focus.
“I was proud of the way we handled it,” he said. “You want to hopefully start out getting some wins this time of the year and get better. I think we’re doing that.”
The Blue Devils end the regular season at home Friday against regular-season district champion Union before starting district tournament play on Tuesday.
“We’ve got a good team coming here Friday and we have to prepare for them before we worry about the tournament,” Barnes said.
Depending on how the regular season winds up, Gate City could be seeded second, third or fourth in the district tournament.
Barnes, of course, wants his team to get the highest seed possible, but he said the focus should be on playing solid basketball no matter the seeding.
“Eventually to win it or get to where you want to go, you have to play everybody,” Barnes said. “We’ll just take it a game at a time.”
Gunner Garrett led Gate City’s scorers with 20 points. Ryan Jessee finished with 17 and Ethan Dishner had 16.
Caleb Leonard led Lee High (4-17, 2-9) with 14 points.
STAYING FOCUSED
In the girls’ game, Gate City placed 11 players in the scoring column on the way to a 66-26 victory over Lee High (3-15, 0-11).
Addie Gibson scored a game-high 19 points and Lexi Ervin added 10 for the Lady Blue Devils (12-9, 9-2).
Cassidy Hammonds accounted for 10 of the Lady Generals’ 26 points.
Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said her team’s success in the game was staying focused on what the Lady Blue Devils do right.
“We’ve just got to get back to doing what we do,” Houseright said. “We can’t let one or two games deter us from what we need to do in the postseason.
“These kids come to practice to work every day. And as long as they continue to go to work and don’t lose track of the next game, next play mentality, I think we’ll be OK.”