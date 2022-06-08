APPOMATTOX, Va. — Many a march has come to a halt in Appomattox County. Gate City’s baseball team became the latest one Tuesday in its VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal matchup with the Raiders.
The Blue Devils (12-15) fell 4-3 in a heartbreaking classic filled with ups and downs.
After trailing by a pair of runs early in the game, Gate City fought back to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning. But Appomattox — which advanced to Thursday's semifinals against Stuarts Draft in Salem — had an answer in the home half of the frame.
The Raiders (21-1) opened the inning with a single by Nate Dillon, who later stole second. Up next was Alex Caruso — the coach’s son — and he delivered a clutch double off Blue Devils pitcher Ryan Jessee that plated Dillon.
Caruso later scored on Collin Slagle's RBI single, putting the Raiders out front for good.
“I told Ryan that double was my fault,” Gate City coach Jonathan Salyer said. “That kid is one of their best hitters and we should have stayed soft with him. I’ll take the blame for that one on the pitch calling.”
Gate City had a chance in the seventh inning with two outs and Jessee, a senior, standing on first base and representing the tying run.
With Luke Bledsoe facing a 2-2 count, Jessee sprinted for second base but was gunned down by catcher Trey Schrock to end the game.
“I had mixed feelings on whether to take second there or not, but with two outs, you have to take that chance,” Salyer said. “The (catcher) has a good arm and he made a great play.
“We’re down by one run in the top of the seventh with our 2-3-4 hitters up," the coach said. "You can’t ask for a better situation,”
The Raiders started the game hot, putting two runs on the board in the first but missed out on more by leaving the bases loaded.
“I’m going to give (Gate City’s) pitcher a lot of credit,” Appomattox County coach Joe Caruso said. “After the first inning, he settled down and kept us off balance.
"They got a walk, a bunt single and a ball up the middle and all of sudden, they’re ahead. That’s baseball, though.”
Eli McMurray opened the top of the fifth with a bunt single. The next two batters struck out swinging before Jessee reached on a walk.
With two outs, Bledsoe came up clutch by rapping out a single that scored McMurray from second and moved Jessee to third.
Trevor Herron stepped up and also delivered, hitting a bloop single that scored Jessee and Bledsoe to give the Blue Devils the lead.
“Eli was struggling to hit the ball a little bit to start the game and the third baseman was coming in," Salyer noted. "I asked him if he could drag it and he said that he’d give it a shot. Once he gets on, that puts a lot of pressure on them with his speed.”
After the Gate City outburst, Caruso came on to pitch, and he allowed one hit and struck out four to record the win.
“He’s been doing that since he was 7 years old,” Coach Caruso said. “He’s our break glass in case of an emergency guy. At that point, I almost brought him in the hitter before. He works his butt off and he’s my second one coming through, so I can enjoy it a little bit more. It’s still nerve-racking, though.”
A loss is a loss, but Salyer — who loses five key seniors to graduation — could see a silver lining.
“I couldn’t be any prouder of these kids. All season we’ve dealt with injuries to our top two pitchers," he said. "For my juniors that got play in the region championship last year and this year plus the state quarterfinals this year, they’re going to have a lot of experience going forward.”