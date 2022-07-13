Two youth travel baseball teams brought home some heavy hardware recently.
The Gate City Blue Devils 14U baseball team won the USSSA 14U Class AA World Series championship by going 6-0 in the championship tournament earlier this month in Kingsport, while the Virginia Scrappers — composed of players from Lee County, Big Stone Gap, Wise and Norton — took the World Series tournament title in the 13U bracket.
BLUE DEVILS WIN SIX TO TAKE TITLE
The nucleus of the Gate City team has been playing as a unit since 2019, according to team manager Brad Steele, a former Dobyns-Bennett baseball player.
“We’ve had great families with a lot of support throughout the years to get the boys where they are now,” Steele said. “The boys never gave up, even with the hot playing conditions.”
The never-giving-up mentality was most evident in the July 3 championship game when Gate City battled back from an 8-3 deficit to the Sevier County Bears — the top-ranked team in Tennessee — by scoring six unanswered runs to claim a 9-8 victory and the USSSA title.
Gate City tied the game 8-8 when Hayden Wilson delivered a two-out, two-RBI double in the bottom of the sixth.
The Blue Devils sealed the win later in the inning when Dakoda McMurray drew a bases-loaded walk.
Wilson and McMurray were among eight Gate City players who had multiple doubles in the four-day tournament. Others who pounded out more than one double include Jack Ridley, Caleb Bumgarner, Parker Billings, Brycen Steele, Caden Carroll and Kaj Pittman.
Billings also had a home run in the tournament.
McMurray finished the tourney with a .588 batting average, while Billings hit .500, Ridley finished hitting .467 and Jay Adams had a .368 batting average.
On the mound, Brayden Norton finished 3-0 in the tournament, including a victory in the championship game.
Steele was 2-0 on the mound and Carroll finished with a 1-0 record.
Gate City finished the season with a 47-17-1 record.
SCRAPPING FOR A WIN
In the 13U USSSA World Series tournament, the Scrappers scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead for good on the way to a 6-4 win over the West Virginia Knuckleheads in the tournament championship game.
The Scrappers went 7-0 in the four-day tournament.
“I’m super proud of everything that these boys have accomplished,” Scrappers Manager Chad Bishop said. “Winning the World Series has been their goal from day one, and they worked extremely hard to reach that goal. They are all great baseball players but are even better young men.”
The Scrappers roster consists of Brandon Edwards, Kylan Long, Eric Brooks, Ethan Foster, Kam Bishop, Eli Pleasant, Abe Hall, Clay Robbins, Collyn Neff and Liam Skeen.
The team is managed by Bishop with coaches Ray Robbins, Cody Pleasant, Tony Edwards, Kelly Foster and Jaret Pool.
The team finished 29-3 overall on the season.