GATE CITY — Gate City advanced to the Mountain 7 District boys basketball tournament semifinals Tuesday in dominating fashion.
The Blue Devils ruled every aspect of their first-round matchup with Lee High on the way to an 85-33 victory at Gate City Middle School.
Gate City moved on to Thursday’s semifinal round at Union. The third-seeded Blue Devils (11-10) will play in the 6 p.m. game against No. 2-seeded Abingdon (15-7), which advanced with a 78-58 win over Wise Central.
The second semifinal will pit top-seeded Union (17-5) against fourth-seeded Ridgeview (18-5). Union had a bye Tuesday, and the Wolfpack moved on with a 64-53 win over John Battle.
BACK TO BASICS
Gate City put the foot on the accelerator early Tuesday and never let off the gas in a win the Blue Devils needed. They were coming off back-to-back losses to Union and Dobyns-Bennett.
“We kind of had a tough ending to last week,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “So I kind of challenged our guys a little bit to grow up in some areas that we really needed to grow up in. And I thought we handled today in the right way.
“Time will only tell if we continue to handle things in the right way, but this was a needed win and I’m glad we took care of business at home.”
Gate City put up the first 11 points and outscored the Generals 20-4 in the opening period.
By halftime, the Blue Devils enjoyed a 48-15 lead.
The success came, Barnes said, on getting back to basics — Gate City style.
“At the end of last week I think we kind of got away from who we were,” the coach said. “We played some really good teams but we didn’t have the same fire and the same intensity. Some of that was on my shoulders. I was trying to think of ways we could be different here and different there. At the end of the day, we’ve just got to be who we are.”
TEAM EFFORT
All 10 players in the Gate City scorebook scored, led by senior Brady Edwards' 21 points.
“We’ve preparing for games in the postseason. We’re expecting to make a run for it,” Edwards said.
Ethan Dishner added 12 for the Blue Devils, Gunner Garrett scored 11 points and Ryan Jessee added 10.
Dishner, a senior, said the team needed to get back on track for the start of the district tournament.
“I think it was a big win leading into more conference play in the tournament and going to region,” Dishner said. “I thought everybody played good and we never let up with our defensive intensity. That’s what we have to do.”
Parker Chance scored 13 points for Lee High (4-19) and Brynnen Pendergraft added 11.