GATE CITY— Defense and 3-point shooting lay behind a lopsided nondistrict boys basketball win for Gate City on Monday.
The Blue Devils took advantage of 27 Virginia High turnovers and nailed 11 3-pointers in a 69-25 victory on Senior Night in the Devils’ Den.
Gate City (7-5) forced several turnovers early to take control.
Blue Devils coach Scott Vermillion said building a pressure-applying defense out of his blue-collar group has been a process, but one that’s steadily seen improvement.
“We’ve been trying to become a really solid defensive team and that takes a lot of time,” Vermillion said. “It takes a couple of months really for kids to understand and learn how to play that way. So that’s coming.”
After the Blue Devils pulled away to a 21-9 first-quarter lead, the game was never close. They were up 46-17 at halftime.
Ten players put points on the board for Gate City. Eli Starnes led the way with 14 points. Logan Stallard added 12 — all on 3-point shots — and Isaac Vincent had 10. Matthew Gose finished with eight and Luke Reed had seven points and 12 rebounds, including six on the offensive end.
“We’re getting a lot of contributions from a lot of people,” Vermillion said. “It was good to see Stallard come in there and hit four big 3s for us. The kid can really shoot it.
“We’re starting to play better together and share the basketball. One night it’s this kid and another night it’s another kid. And when we play defense like we’re supposed to it makes it hard for the other team. That’s what we’re hanging our hats on right now, our defense.”
Ajaani Delaney led Virginia High (2-8) with seven points.
FINISHING UP
Monday’s game was one of three scheduled this week for the Blue Devils. They’re slated to travel to Lee High on Thursday and close out the regular season, and Mountain 7 District play, on Saturday against John Battle.
The Mountain 7 tournament is scheduled to begin Feb. 2.