GATE CITY — Gate City senior running back Carson Jenkins is going to need to ice for a few days after carrying his football team over the finish line on Saturday night.
The Blue Devils halted Lee High’s three-game winning streak with a 28-14 Mountain 7 District win, but it was not easy by any means.
Jenkins had a monster game, racking up 293 yards on 39 carries and scoring three times. In an era of high-flying offenses, Gate City attempted only four passes against the Generals; one was intercepted and the others fell to the ground.
Brady Edwards had the other rushing score for Gate City, and he finished with 62 yards on 11 carries.
“That’s where we’re at right now. We have to ask a lot of Carson and Brady Edwards,” Gate City coach Jeremey Houseright said. “We’re asking a lot out of all these kids, really.
"It was a good, entertaining game. Hats off to both teams because they both played their rear ends off.”
The Blue Devils (3-4, 1-2) piled up 408 yards of offense — all on the ground — and 20 first downs.
Lee High notched just 148 yards of offense. Dustin Regan scored both its touchdowns, on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and a 7-yard reception in the second.
KEY SEQUENCE
The Generals (3-4, 0-3) got the ball with 45 seconds left in the third after forcing a Gate City punt. Lee methodically moved the ball down the field and was knocking on the door trailing 20-14 with 8:27 remaining in the game.
That’s when the Blue Devils' defense stepped up. They stopped the drive by forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-3 by Lee freshman quarterback Brennan Pendergraft. Pendergraft finished 7-of-16 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown.
“On that fourth-and-3, our guys had good coverage and we got pressure,” Houseright said. “The outside linebacker read it great and it worked out for us. We got a big stop when we needed it the most.”
Jenkins scored a little more than four minutes later, a 44-yard scamper that put the game out of reach.
“We had some plays late that we could have made, but hats off to (Gate City),” Generals coach Joey Carroll said. “(Jenkins) is a special player. And I don’t know if it was the best called game offensively on our part, but that’s on me.”
FAST START
Gate City got off to an ideal start, scoring on its first two possessions and forcing two Generals punts. And it looked like the rout was on when the Blue Devils recovered an onside kick in Lee territory after the second score.
Carroll’s bunch, however, didn’t give in and forced a three-and-out.
“We got down 14-0 and then got the onside kick and they recovered,” Carroll said. “It looked like we were going to come into the Legion Field and get routed. Our guys said no and we made a stand. We’ve got some fighters.”
MAKING STRIDES
The Generals have made significant improvements since the starting the season on a 26-game skid.
“I don’t really know how visible it is from the outside, but the strides that we’ve taken as a team, a program and as individuals is astronomical,” Carroll said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way that they fight.
“One of the scariest things in the world is a wounded animal and I think the Lee High football program is a wounded animal that is startling to get that fight back in them.”