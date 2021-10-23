BRISTOL, Va. — Gate City got a couple of football players back from the disabled list Friday and they made an immediate impact.
Running back Ethan Fleming and quarterback Luke Bledsoe played big for the Blue Devils in their 42-6 Mountain 7 District win over John Battle.
Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright was happy to have two more offensive weapons to use.
“It’s good to get the kids back in there and get them some reps,” Houseright said. “Our team played great tonight. We executed well offensively, I thought. Just give all the credit to these kids. They came in here ready to go.”
Bledsoe threw for close to 100 yards and threw in some rushes. Fleming picked up 57 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
Carson Jenkins still proved to be Mr. Versatility for the Blue Devils (4-4, 2-2), returning kicks and punts and playing on defense. The William & Mary signee also rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, all in the first half.
His first score capped Gate City’s first drive, which included three Jenkins carries for 38 yards.
“It was a great game. We all played well,” Jenkins said. “It’s definitely a great feeling. We’re more balanced with having everybody back.”
Gate City had seven players rack up rushing yardage: Jenkins, Bledsoe, Fleming, Brady Edwards, Luke Stokes, Brevan Spivey and Landen McDonald.
Using that many in the backfield gave Jenkins a break on offense, which he said was bittersweet.
“It was somewhat of a good feeling, somewhat of a bad feeling. But I’m happy we got our guys out there and we had fun today,” Jenkins said, adding: “I’ve get to give credit to my line. They’re the reason that I score.”
DEFENSIVE POWER
Defense also showed up big for the Blue Devils, who frustrated John Battle the entire game.
McDonald returned an interception 35 yards to help Gate City build a 35-0 advantage by halftime.
MOVING ON
The win moved Gate City closer to securing a spot in the Region 2D playoffs. But that’s something Houseright said the team isn’t focusing on at this point, not with regular- season games against Wise Central and Ridgeview looming.
“That’s one thing we haven’t really talked much about is the playoffs,” the coach said. “We’re just trying to take it one game at a time.
“I told the kids to enjoy this one and Monday we’ve got to come in and try to get better.”
Battle (0-7, 0-4) got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when quarterback Braxton Emerson went 6 yards to the end zone.
UP NEXT
Gate City is scheduled to host Central next Friday in the final game of the season at Legion Field.
John Battle is scheduled to travel to Lee High next Friday.