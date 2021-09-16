After having its home game called off mere hours before kickoff last Friday, Gate City is still in search of its first win of the season.
The Blue Devils (0-2) did not get to play their Mountain 7 opener last week against Abingdon because of coronavirus issues. This week, Gate City plays host to Marion as kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Legion Field.
The last time these two met in the spring, 108 total points were scored as Gate City came out on top 68-40. It was the highest point total for the Blue Devils since a 73-0 beatdown of Coeburn back in 2003.
Marion comes in with a record of 1-2 with last week’s win against Smyth County rival Northwood being the lone triumph. The Scarlet Hurricanes lost the season opener to arch-rival Chilhowie by five (27-22) and then were throttled by Wise Central (42-7).
The Blue Devils have become primarily a running team and have had quite a bit of time to prepare for Marion.
Speedster Carson Jenkins made quite a few impact plays in the first half of the game against Radford, but sophomore quarterback Luke Bledsoe shouldered most of the load in the second.
Gate City leads the all-time series 30-4-1 and has won the last two contests in convincing fashion.
The Blue Devils will also be honoring the 1970 and 2010 state championship teams.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-0) AT CENTRAL (2-1)
Two weeks ago, the Blue Demons had to have a last-second play to win at Abingdon.
Wise Central is still licking its wounds after getting shut out against Ridgeview.
This game came together in a matter of hours after the Warriors’ game with Virginia High was called off. If the Warriors were to pull the upset, it would mean Class 3 playoff points in seeding down the road.
ABINGDON (1-1) AT RICHLANDS (1-1)
A classic nondistrict rivalry game is renewed as the Falcons travel to Ernie Hicks Stadium.
The Blue Tornado were pummeled last week against Graham and were shut out at home for the first time since 2001.
Jeff Tarter should have his team ready to go and big 6-foot-7 quarterback Gavin Cox could have a big game for Richlands.
Richlands leads the all-time series 29-15-6 and Abingdon’s history at Richlands is historically not good. The Falcons last came out of Ernie Hicks with a win in 1978 and are 2-15-2 all time as the road team in the rivalry.
GRUNDY (1-0) AT RIDGEVIEW (2-0)
In a battle of teams coming off huge wins, whoever comes back to earth the quickest should have the upper hand.
Grundy’s heart-stopping win over Class 4 Blacksburg last week has to go down as one of the biggest regular season wins in program history.
Ridgeview has had plenty of good wins in its short history, but last week’s triumph over Wise Central puts the Wolfpack in a good league position.
PATRICK HENRY (1-1) AT LEE HIGH (0-1)
Even in the blowout loss to Virginia High last week, the Rebels looked good and Connor Beeson ran for more than 300 yards.
Lee High has not played since the end of August, but that does not change the fact that a 24-game losing streak still hangs over the heads of the Generals.
The Rebels have an opportunity to gain some big playoff points going on the road to play a bigger Class 2 team. Lee will need to contain Beeson in order to have a chance to win.
HONAKER (2-0) AT EASTSIDE (1-1)
The Tigers — in head coach Doug Hubbard’s 38th and final season — are quietly having a solid season with wins over Russell County rivals Lebanon and Castlewood to start off the slate.
Eastside has had a tough schedule so far, but got its first win last week against Lebanon.
Carl McConnell Stadium should have a good atmosphere as the Spartans look to start 2-1 for just the second time since 2013.
