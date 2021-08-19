GATE CITY — During the unique spring season, Gate City won its final two games, including a 68-40 shootout in a VHSL plus-one game with Marion.
The Blue Devils return eight starters — including sophomore quarterback Luke Bledsoe — on each side of the football from that squad.
“Last season, we finished up by winning our last two and we’re trying to forward that momentum into this season,” coach Jeremy Houseright said. “Kids are seeming to grasp it and they’re taking in everything that we’re teaching. Right now, we’re moving right along and hopefully it stays that way.”
Depth could pose a problem for the Blue Devils, whose roster has only 31 players. It’s not unusual to have players going both ways in the smaller classifications, but some may not get many opportunities to leave the field.
“It’s unfortunate that some guys played in the spring and didn’t come out for the fall,” Houseright said. “That’s on me because I have to do a better job with the culture here and our program. It’s solely on me.”
Senior speedster Carson Jenkins — a recent William & Mary commit — is a huge focal point on offense. Bledsoe and Jenkins have played many sports together and have a connection already.
“Carson is gifted. He’s a good kid and gives you everything he’s got all the time,” Houseright said. “Luke got some reps last year. He’s getting some reps right now, but we’re still trying to find some more pieces to the puzzle.”
Houseright remarked that his ballclub doesn’t yet have a starting offense or defense. The numbers simply are not where they have been in the past.
“We’re looking at everybody right now,” Houseright said. “We don’t have a so-called starting offense or starting defense. We know where we’d like to have people, but we’re giving them the opportunity to earn each spot. Everybody is getting a lot of reps right now and hopefully we can play 25 to 27 people.”
Per usual, the Blue Devils’ schedule is no cakewalk, especially in the Mountain 7 District. The opener against Richlands is always a hard-fought game and an interesting Saturday afternoon matchup with Radford at Legion Field offers a massive Game 2 test.
The other nondistrict games include a home game against Marion and a road contest with Lebanon.
“If you look at the way the district ended up in the spring, Union has a ton of people back from the region championship team,” Houseright said. “This district is just tough top to bottom and it just depends on who shows up on Friday night.”