NORTON — Gate City will play at home Tuesday night in the quarterfinal round of the Region 2D boys basketball tournament.
The Blue Devils (9-5) secured the second seed from the Mountain 7 District and home-court advantage in the regional tournament’s quarterfinals with a 56-51 win over Ridgeview on Wednesday at Wise Central in a playoff game to determine the district’s second seed in regional play.
BIG RUN
Gate City broke open a close game with a third-quarter scoring run and then held off a fourth-quarter charge led almost single-handedly by Ridgeview’s Gabe Brown.
Ridgeview held a narrow 24-22 halftime lead and increased it to 26-22 on a basket from Cannon Hill early in the third.
Then the Blue Devils took control by scoring the next 15 points to jump out to a 37-26 advantage.
“It gave us a cushion,” Gate City coach Scott Vermillion said of the big scoring run. “We’re still growing and learning how to run a little clock and still get buckets offensively.
“Down the stretch, we made one more play than they did. That’s about how that rolls.”
Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan said his team tired a little in the pivotal third quarter.
“That third quarter was kind of a killer for us,” McCowan said. “Gate City’s depth and their aggressiveness really kind of got to us there in the third. We kind of lost them in transition a couple of times, and their defense really ramped up there, too.”
Gate City led 42-30 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Wolfpack (8-6) was not ready to give up.
BROWN CONTROLS THE FOURTH
Led by Emory & Henry signee Brown’s 15 points, Ridgeview racked up 21 in the final frame to make things interesting down the stretch.
The Pack chipped away at Gate City’s lead, cutting it to four points on three different occasions in the final 1:31 of the contest.
With 18 seconds left to play, Ridgeview trimmed the Blue Devils’ lead to 52-51 on a 3-point shot from the top of the key from Trenton Adkins.
Gate City sealed the win in the final 15 seconds when Eli McMurray went a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
McMurray went 7-for-8 at the line in the game, including 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter. He also led the Blue Devils in scoring with 15 points.
Luke Reed added 11 points in a balanced Gate City attack that saw eight different players in the scoring column.
Brown led Ridgeview with the double-double performance of 21 points and 10 rebounds.
The Wolfpack got 15 points from Cannon Hill.
REGIONAL PLAY NEXT WEEK
Both Gate City and Ridgeview advanced to the Region 2D quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Gate City will host the No. 3 seed from the Southwest District, while Ridgeview — playing in its first boys basketball regional tournament in the young school’s history — will travel to the SWD’s No. 2 seed.
Seeding of the Southwest’s schools will be determined by this week’s district tournament.