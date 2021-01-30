BRISTOL, Va. — A big third quarter effort propelled Gate City to its biggest game of the season thus far.
The Blue Devils scored the first 11 points of the period and then closed out the regular season with a 71-53 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over host John Battle.
THE NEXT STEP
The win by Gate City (8-5, 6-5) clinched a tie for third place with Ridgeview (8-5, 6-5) in the final Mountain 7 standings.
Second-place Abingdon is a VHSL Class 3 school, so the Falcons will be playing in the Region 3D tournament in two weeks and don’t factor into the seeding from the Mountain 7 for the Region 2D event.
That leaves Gate City and Ridgeview tied for the league’s second seed for the Class 2 regional. They split their regular-season meetings this year and all other tiebreaking options still left them deadlocked.
Normally that would mean the seeding would be determined by the teams’ finish in the district tournament, but the Mountain 7 principals voted Friday not to hold one this year. However, they did approve a playoff game to determine the second seed and owner of home-court advantage for the Region 2D quarterfinals on Feb. 8.
The Blue Devils and Wolfpack will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Wise Central. The loser will drop the third seed and must travel to face the second seed from the Southwest District in the regional quarterfinals.
No fans will be allowed to attend the playoff game because of concerns with the pandemic.
“It’ll be a good game,” Gate City coach Scott Vermillion said. “A postseason-type game. No fans, so it’ll just be two teams going at each other and two coaches that like each other.
“It’ll be fun. It’ll be a fun game. Both teams deserve to play in that game. It’s a good opportunities for the both parties.”
TAKING THE WIN
John Battle (3-10, 2-9) stayed competitive with the Blue Devils through the first half before Gate City used a 6-1 spurt in the final minute of the second quarter to build a 41-31 lead at halftime.
The Devils then opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run to build a 52-31 advantage. Gate City kept a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
SCORING STATS
Ryan Jessee led a balanced Gate City scoring attack with 11 points. Jacob Taylor and Eli Starnes finished with 10 each and Eli McMurray added nine.
Battle’s Zack Smith led all scorers with 20 points and Bryson Almany contributed 10.