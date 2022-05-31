BRISTOL, Va. — Gate City has been “money” for decades in all sorts of sports, and on Tuesday the Blue Devils won the money game against Wise Central to earn a spot in next week’s VHSL Class 2 baseball tournament.
The upstart Blue Devils, fourth-place finishers in the Mountain 7 District with three previous losses to Central, outperformed the top-seeded Warriors and claimed an 8-7 win in Region 2D semifinal play at DeVault Stadium.
Gate City (12-13) will meet John Battle in Thursday night’s final back here at DeVault after the Trojans dominated the second semifinal, blasting Virginia High 12-2.
Both finalists will play in the eight-team Class 2 tournament.
“Last year we made it to the region championship but it was the COVID year and only one team went to state, so we lost out to Lebanon,” Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer. “This year we get to go either way.
“I’m just so excited for these kids, especially the seniors ... worked their butts off, lost a year with COVID and half of another year. I’m very proud.
“We told our boys they may have beaten us three times (in three tries), but this was the one that mattered,” Salyer said. “We got it done and here we are.”
Gate City got it done offensively by keeping pressure on Central throughout, scoring in five innings. Three times the Blue Devils had two-run rallies.
Central (17-7) used a four-run bottom of the second to erase a 3-0 deficit, but two Gate City runs in the fourth and two in the fifth lifted the Blue Devils to a 7-4 advantage heading into the home half of the fifth.
“The big innings are nice and I like to have them, but if you can win every inning with one or two runs then that adds up,” Salyer said.
Carter Babb produced an RBI double in the first inning to get Gate City started. Brenden Cassidy, Brevan Spivey, John Little and Trevor Herron also had RBIs.
Herron plated a second run with an RBI single in the seventh, providing the cushion of an 8-6 lead going into the bottom of the frame. Courtesy runner Leighton Barnette flashed serious speed to score from second on the two-out liner to left.
“Huge hit right there by Trevor Herron for a huge run,” Salyer said. “Game-winning run, actually. And Leighton, yeah, he can fly.”
Herron and Cassidy each had two of Gate City’s nine base hits.
Getting an RBI single from Ashton Bolling and an RBI triple from Braedon Church, the Warriors closed to within 7-6 with single runs in the fifth and sixth and nearly overcame their two-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh.
However, Babb withstood an unearned run before nailing down the save for Eli McMurray, getting leadoff man Logan Sartin to fly out with the bases loaded.
McMurray pitched to just one batter in relief of starter Ryan Jessee, enticing an inning-ending double play in the third. Babb covered the final four innings.
“Gate City was good. Today they were really good,” Central coach J.W. Salyers said. “They simply outplayed us. Babb came in and provided great relief.
“We were very flat and we uncharacteristically made lots of just odd mistakes. We were frustrated, frustrated for seven innings.”
Bolling collected three of Central’s eight hits and Wilson had two. Church drove in two runs, Sartin, Wilson and Bolling one apiece.
Sartin was the loser in relief of starter Wilson, who pitched 2 1/3 innings.
TROJANS BLOW BY BEARCATS
Evan Hankins drove in three runs to help lift the state-bound Trojans to a runaway win over homestanding Virginia High.
Nolan Sailor and Porter Gobble each had two RBIs and Elijah Childress bagged three of 14 Battle hits to help the Trojans (17-8) beat the Bearcats (12-13) for the third time this season.
Landon Odum, Ryan Mix, Gobble and Hankins all had two hits for Battle, which blew open the game with a six-run sixth inning.
Gobble was the winning pitcher, covering the first four innings. The freshman combined with Hankins and Gavin Ratliff to hold Virginia High to just four hits.
Isaac Berry was the losing pitcher, allowing five runs in his four-inning start.