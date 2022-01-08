GATE CITY — An early-game melee overshadowed Gate City’s first Mountain 7 District boys basketball win of the season.
The Blue Devils (3-5, 1-1) used a balanced scoring attack to take a 79-28 win over Wise Central (1-9, 0-2) on Saturday at Gate City Middle School.
The victory followed a first-quarter fight between Wise Central’s Casey Dotson and Gate City’s Brady Edwards.
Both Dotson and Edwards were ejected from the game at the 3:08 mark of the first quarter.
Two other Central players, Logan Mullins and Hunter Kiser, were also ejected after leaving the bench during the fight.
Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes, who declined to comment on the fracas, said he was pleased with how his team played.
“I think we were due, so to speak,” the first-year Blue Devils coach said. “You know when you play Wise, it’s going to be a tough game. It’s been a tough rivalry for a long time."
The Blue Devils (3-5, 1-1) broke through after some tough losses against strong competition.
“I was proud of our guys. We’ve been close the last couple of weeks to really trying to figure it out,” Barnes said. “And I hope this is a steppingstone to figuring it out even more.
“Of course it does help when you shoot it well.”
ROLLING ALONG
Gate City seemed to be unfazed by the fight.
The Blue Devils outscored the Warriors 27-8 in the opening quarter and by a 21-8 margin in the second to build a 48-16 advantage at halftime.
Gate City never faltered in the second half.
Eli McMurray scored 19 points and Gunner Garrett added 18 for the Blue Devils. Ryan Jessee, Ryland Mullins and Brendon Cassidy contributed nine apiece.
Gavin Hall led Central (1-9, 0-2) with six points.
UP NEXT
The Blue Devils are off until Thursday when they host John Battle.
Central is back in action on Tuesday in a Mountain 7 contest at Abingdon.