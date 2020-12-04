GATE CITY — For the past three seasons, Gate City has had a player top the 2,000-point career scoring mark on its boys basketball team.
That will not happen this season, but Blue Devils coach Scotty Vermillion says that’s not as big a deal as some might think.
Vermillion knows how to win and he thinks his team, which lost six players from last season’s VHSL Class 2 state runner-up squad, including 2,000-point-plus scorer Bradley Dean, can win too.
“We have a great group of young men. They’re all tough and eager,” Vermillion said of his team for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to begin Dec. 21. “I’ll take toughness over the other stuff all day long and twice on Sunday.”
Vermillion is entering his 18th season at Gate City. In his previous 17 campaigns, the Blue Devils have won a Class 2 state championship, made five state championship appearances, played in eight state final four games, won six Region D championships, claimed 17 district tournament titles and taken 16 regular-season district crowns.
However, the upcoming season may be one of Gate City’s most challenging in two decades.
The Blue Devils lost Dean, who averaged 30 points per game last season, and Andrew Hensley, who averaged 10 ppg, along with Jon Compton, David George, Jon Sallee and D’Andre Mack.
REBUILDING TIME
With the loss of a high-scoring, dominating senior class, Gate City is in a rebuilding mode this year.
Vermillion is pointing to his current seniors, including returning starters Eli Starnes and Luke Reed to lead the Blue Devils.
Four more returning players, whom Vermillion refers to as “key impact seniors,” are back as well. They include Matt Gose, Jake Taylor, Isaac Vincent and Dakota Howell.
“All will most likely start and play a key role in the team’s success,” Vermillion said. “All of our seniors know how to win. The challenges for this team will be finding who we are and how to blend some talented young players.
“Our seniors will be our leaders. It is their team.”
Vermillion, who has coached 2,000-point scorers Mac McClung, Zac Ervin and Dean in the last three seasons, said the team will have to be more defensive this season.
“We’ll have a transition back to a more defensive-minded attack. This is not easy,” Vermillion said. “It could take some time. Scoring will be a concern as well. We will need to be more patient and selective on who, when and where from.”
Despite the concerns, Vermillion has plenty of confidence in his squad.
“Our boys will be playing with a greater purpose. They understand the brevity of the time and that if they get to put on the royal blue and white this season it will be a great gift,” the coach said.
Gate City is scheduled to open its season on Dec. 21 against Daniel Boone.