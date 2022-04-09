Blue and Gold tie in Emory & Henry's first spring game in over 50 years

EMORY — Emory & Henry’s first spring football game since 1970 was not very spring-like.
The Wasps weathered through intermittent snow showers Saturday as the offensive and defensive units battled to a 27-27 tie in the spring game at Fred Selfe Stadium.
Spring practice, which officially ended for the Wasps Saturday with the spring game, is a new thing on campus for E&H, which will join the NCAA DII South Atlantic Conference in the fall.
As a member of the NCAA DIII Old Dominion Athletic Conference, E&H was not allowed to hold a spring game.
SOMETHING NEW AND FUN
Coach Curt Newsome said the spring game was the culmination of hard work for his team and was a way to celebrate the program.
“I thought our guys competed and had a lot of fun,” Newsome said. “We gave up too many big plays. We dropped some passes. There’s plenty of things to fix. But overall I liked the way we competed. That’s what this thing is all about, and we found some guys who will fight.”
The Wasps’ offensive unit scored four touchdowns.
With starting running back Grayson Overstreet not playing because of a hamstring injury, several running backs got an opportunity to showcase their talents.
Junior Mykah English and freshman Nigel James Jr. did most of the ball-carrying chores.
English had touchdown runs of 35 and 2 yards.
The two other touchdowns came on passing plays: a 60-yard scoring strike from quarterback Kyle Short to Mark-Dameon Cooper with 7:21 to play in the game and a 16-yard touchdown pass from Carter Everett, one of five QBs on the Wasps’ spring roster, to Cooper on the final play of the game.
The offense did not attempt the PAT after the dramatic game-ending touchdown catch by Cooper. Instead, the contest ended in a tie between the two units.
Hauling in two TD passes, especially one on the final play of the game, was a perfect ending to spring practice for Cooper.
“We had two seconds on the clock, I saw the quarterback running out, so I followed him and I was able to catch it,” Cooper said.
The sophomore from Murfreesboro caught the ball on the 1-yard line and powered his way into the end zone against two potential tacklers.
Spring practice was something that Cooper said he enjoyed.
“It was fun, competitive and we got better. We went at it every day,” he said.
Short, who started for the Wasps at quarterback last season, said the spring game was good for the whole team.
“It was good,” Short, a sophomore, said. “I think it went really well on both sides of the ball. Offense made some plays. Defense made some plays. I think we looked really good.”
With the fall comes the first year of competition at the DII level and as a member of the always-tough SAC.
Short said he and his teammates are looking forward to the challenge.
“Moving up to the SAC is something that I think everybody here is prepared for. I think we’re ready for it and we’re excited,” Short said. “It’s just about being ready. And I think all the work that we’ve put in and everything that we’ve done in the weight room and all the hard work we’ve put in, I think it’s going to pay off when we get there.”
The defense racked up points, primarily by stopping offensive drives.
The gold team also gained some points on a late-game interception from red-shirt freshman Marcus Young, of Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge, Virginia.
“I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little boy,” Young said. “This was just too fun. I’m grateful, I’m blessed to even be in this position to keep playing football after high school.
“I’m just glad I could contribute to the team. I just love this.”
THE FALL
Emory & Henry begins DII play in the fall as a first-year member of the SAC.
The Wasps are scheduled to begin the season on Sept. 3 at home against Concord.
The first SAC contest in the program’s history is scheduled for Sept. 17 when E&H hosts Newberry.