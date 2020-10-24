JOHNSON CITY — Andrew Kanady and Amare Redd combined on a play that will live in Science Hill football history for many years to come.
Kanady surged through the line and blocked a Dobyns-Bennett field goal attempt midway through the fourth quarter. Redd picked up the loose ball and raced 90 yards for arguably the biggest momentum swing this longtime rivalry has ever seen.
Instead of a tie game, the Hilltoppers were ahead by 10 points and they held on for a 31-21 upset of the previously unbeaten and No. 3-ranked Indians at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
The win gave Science Hill (7-2, 4-1) a path to at least sharing the Region 1-6A crown. The Hilltoppers end their regular season at Bearden next week.
Science Hill overcame a massive momentum swing in the other direction in the first half, but outplayed D-B (8-1, 5-1) for the last 25 minutes of the game.
“I learned a lot about our kids tonight,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “With all of the adversity they went through the last two days, losing kids because of COVID quarantine and having to put people in different positions. That affects kids and it affects coaches.
“But how resilient these kids were when things didn’t go for us. They wanted it so bad, and they willed us to win. We made plays and got breaks when we had to, and we beat a great football team tonight.”
D-B coach Joey Christian said it was a tough night for his team.
“We had a hard time finishing drives,” Christian said. “They did a really good job of mixing up their defenses and did a good job of bringing their safeties down into the running game. Credit goes to them. They got us out of what we wanted to do.”
THE PLAY
Trailing 24-21 early in the fourth quarter, D-B took over on its own 18-yard line and drove all the way to first-and-goal at the Science Hill 9. A false start interrupted things, and A.J. Martin batted down a potential touchdown pass in the end zone on third down, forcing the Indians to settle for a 26-yard field goal attempt.
Kanady burst through the line and blocked the kick, and the ball rolled outside the hash marks. Redd was the first one to get to it, and with his speed the Indians didn’t have much of a chance to catch him.
“I saw my teammates do a jump and get in the backfield, and after Andrew blocked it and it rolled back, my only thought was to pick it up and go,” Redd said. “I just had to run as hard as I could. I just kept running. It felt good. Best feeling in the world.”
Kanady said he was lined up on the left side of the offensive tackle.
“The best player in the world, Amari Cole, blocked out, just like he should,” Kanady said. “Made the hole, and I just hopped right through it. I had been getting through all game, waiting for my opportunity to actually block it, and it came.”
Kanady said he didn’t know Redd had the ball at first.
“I had no idea,” Kanady said. “Then I looked at him and saw him running and I said, ‘Oh, I gotta run with him. The play is not over yet.”
Carter said the play was a team effort.
“We had a lot of people around that football, and that was the effort,” Carter said. “The effort and the will. What a great goal-line stand in the first place. And it was just a big play by Amare.”
Christian said it wasn’t good execution for his team.
“We have to block better there,” Christian said. “It was a very athletic play, but we’ve got to be able to protect that and do better. We worked on that Wednesday in practice. That’s disappointing.”
THE ADVERSITY
Leading 14-7, Science Hill got a defensive stop midway through the second quarter thanks to Justus Sutton’s fourth-down sack of Zane Whitson. However, a personal foul penalty put the Hilltoppers well behind the chains. D-B got a targeting call that seemed to bail the Hilltoppers out, but Science Hill eventually had to punt.
Whitson’s 4-yard scoring strike to Trent Cody made it 14-14. On the touchdown pass, Science Hill was whistled for a personal foul. On the extra point, the Hilltoppers picked up another personal foul. The combination led to D-B kicking off from Science Hill’s 30-yard line.
It seemed like an obvious time for an onside kick, with no risk involved for the kicking team. But Science Hill appeared to back up as Will New booted a soft roller and recovered his own kick at the Hilltoppers’ 19.
Four plays later, the Indians got a 1-yard touchdown walk-in from Tyler Tesnear to make it 21-14.
But then D-B had to kick off from its own 25 because of a personal foul after its score, and Science Hill used the good field position to set up a nice drive. Andrew Kanady kicked a 30-yard field goal, Science Hill’s first of the season, with 19 seconds remaining to make it 21-17.
TAKING THE LEAD
An interception by Science Hill on D-B’s first drive of the second half turned the momentum further in the Hilltoppers’ direction.
Early in the fourth quarter, Diamond hit Redd on a post pattern. The ball was thrown a bit behind Redd, and he made a defender miss and turned it into a 56-yard score and a 24-21 lead.
Diamond finished with 268 yards passing, completing 17 of 25 attempts with three scores. He also kept several plays alive with some impressive scrambling.
Redd totaled five catches for 126 yards. Kanady had four catches for 80 yards and two scores.
FIRST QUARTER
After an impressive opening drive, the Hilltoppers struck first with 13-yard scoring pass from Diamond to Kanady.
D-B responded with its own solid drive. Isaac Ratliff was the forgotten man for Science Hill’s defense, and he was wide open in the end zone for a 25-yard scoring toss from Whitson.
Before the end of the quarter, Diamond threw a beautiful spiral for a 61-yard connection with Kanady to give the ‘Toppers a 14-7 lead.
EYE-POPPING STAT
D-B outrushed Science Hill 243-18. The ‘Toppers ran the ball only seven times before three kneeldowns at the end.
Tesnear finished with 172 yards on 24 carries. Whitson hit on 14 of 23 passes for 160 yards and two scores.