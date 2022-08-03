GATE CITY — Gate City is looking for quarterback Luke Bledsoe to give them the option to open up the offense.
Bledsoe, a 5-11, 175-pound junior, is quite the athlete. He’s listed as a dual threat at quarterback and a member of the 2022 Times News Southwest Virginia baseball team.
Besides operating out of the T formation, the Blue Devils are installing some run-pass options (RPOs) to take advantage of Bledsoe’s athleticism.
“We look to have a good mixture of run, pass this year,” Bledsoe said. “We’ve been going over a lot of RPO stuff, some spread (offense). We still do the smashmouth football with the T, so it’s a lot of fun.”
Bledsoe took over at quarterback his freshman year after an ankle injury to then starter Luke Reed. He knew it was a big responsibility to be the leader of the team, but even as a freshman, he embraced the role.
“He got some quality reps as a freshman and last year, he played more quarterback for us, so he’s got some experience,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “We’re seeing what works best right now and to find our identity. Here in a couple of weeks, we will get to what we do best with our offense.”
Bledsoe commented it was big losing Carson Jenkins, who accounted for 2,067 total yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. Jenkins is now a freshman wide receiver at William & Mary, but Bledsoe and his head coach believe others can step into starring roles.
“We have some kids who I believe can help us catch the football,” Houseright said. “Luke has matured and taken control of the huddle. We have a few kids back on the offensive line, so we hope to build off the things we did well last year.”
Bledsoe does well in whatever is asked of him. He’s a two-way player, lining up at safety and outside linebacker on the defensive side of the ball.
Outside of football, he lives on a farm where his family raises black angus cattle. While he’s just now entering his junior year of high school, he has given thought to the future with an interest in veterinary science.
Same as the football field, though, he’s not ruled out being able to audible and move in another direction if a different opportunity presents itself.
“I love the livestock business,” he said. “I’m looking into the vet science, but that page is still open. I’m open to several opportunities.”
