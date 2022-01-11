GRAY — As the old saying goes, first impressions are everything.
The West Ridge boys basketball team experienced a sour first visit to Bobby Snyder Gymnasium on Tuesday night, falling 55-52 to Daniel Boone in Big 5 Conference play.
The Trailblazers (7-11, 1-1) got off to a hot start, racing out to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Wolves (12-7, 0-2) opened 0-for-12 from the floor.
“We know what kind of game it’s going to be every time you play in this conference,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “It’s a challenge, but when we hit some adversity, it makes it a tight ballgame.
“Credit to our guys and them, too, because we all made some big plays.”
Brayden Blankenship led Boone with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He sank all three of his 3-point attempts.
“Brayden makes big plays. He’ll turn the ball over sometimes, but he’s such a warrior and a competitor that we want the ball in his hands,” Brown said.
“I thought Luke Scott was huge for us tonight. He had some great rebounds and some big buckets inside for us.”
Luke Jenkins was also key for the Gray crew, netting 11 points. Usual leading scorer Creed Musick was held in check and finished with seven.
The Trailblazers, when it got down to crunch time, did a good job of holding onto the basketball. They had only two turnovers in the fourth quarter when the game was within a single possession for most of the time.
“When the game got into the fourth and the game got tight, we’ve struggled in those situations before,” Brown said. “I thought we settled down and executed and made some plays.”
The Wolves were led by Cooper Johnson’s 11 points, but John Dyer’s crew could not overcome its woeful start. The Wolves shot just 5-for-23 from long distance.
DOWN TO THE WIRE
Beau Hauldren’s Lady Trailblazers seem to like making sure the fans get their money’s worth.
Daniel Boone (8-9, 2-0) pulled out another heart-pounding Big 5 win when Kyleigh Bacon hit a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left beat West Ridge 53-50.
“We were going to take the last shot if at all possible,” Hauldren said. “The guards stayed high and we got into it at about 15 or 16 seconds. It’s a play that we’ve run quite a bit and we executed it well.
“Macy was supposed to skip it to Bacon in the slot if it was open and thankfully it was.”
Josie Jenkins, the heroine in Friday’s win over Science Hill, led all scorers with 13 points.
Allison Lambert led West Ridge with 11.
The Lady Wolves (13-6, 0-2) led throughout the first half, but Boone turned it on in the second half when it took as much as a five-point lead.
One of the biggest differences was the hot 3-point shooting of Boone, which made eight of its 19 attempts. West Ridge was a woeful 1-for-17 from distance.
Boone also cut way down on turnovers in the second half, committing just four.
“It was another great game that went down to the wire,” Hauldren said. “I thought our girls executed really well, especially on that last possession. Even on the couple of possessions before that, they did exactly what they were supposed to.”