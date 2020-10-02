GRAY — A huge night from Brennan Blair produced an even bigger Region 1-5A win for the Daniel Boone football team, which beat Morristown East 35-13 on Friday night at Nathan Hale Stadium.
Blair got the call 30 times and piled up 257 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He was also on the receiving end of a 29-yard score on the Trailblazers’ second drive.
“These linemen put me in the zone and I kind of just went with them,” Blair said. “It happens every time I come on the field. When I see them go, I want to go.”
“We preached to our kids all week that we wanted to be the most physical team,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “We wanted to get off to a really good start. This was one of those games where I thought that we established the line of scrimmage early and we stayed with the run.”
Boone (2-3, 1-1), which didn’t attempt a pass in the second half, put on an offensive clinic from the get-go. The ’Blazers punted only once and that came late in the fourth quarter with the second-stringers in.
“This is a huge win for us,” Jenkins said. “This gets us back up in the conference and where we want to be. We will go to probably one of the hottest places next week because Volunteer has been playing as well as anybody right now.”
Boone scored on its first five possessions. Blair toted the ball on each of the opening drive’s eight plays, capped by his 3-yard touchdown.
On the next drive, Blair took a swing pass from quarterback Jackson Jenkins and sprinted past most of the East defense on his way to a 29-yard score.
“We’ve been repping that a lot in practice this week,” Blair said. “I felt like we came out and executed really well.”
The Trailblazers totaled 297 yards on the ground and Jackson Jenkins hit on 4 of 6 passes for 68 yards.
Will Hamlin led the pass rush up front with a pair of sacks against the Hurricanes (2-3, 1-2), who last week ended a six-game losing streak against rival Morristown West behind a stellar performance from quarterback Cole Henson. Henson finished 12-of-20 passing for 109 yards and no touchdowns against the Trailblazers.
“Defensively, I thought our kids played really hard to keep a high-powered attack like that shut out,” Coach Jenkins said. “I went to their game last week and I wished I hadn’t gone and seen it in person. We thought we could get some pressure on him without having to blitz because that would mean man coverage on the outside.
“We did a lot of stuff with our front and I thought Luke Scott and Will Hamlin did a really good job of getting pressure all night.”
Ethan Ledford scored on a 3-yard TD and Michael Smith caught a scoring pass from Eli Seals in the fourth quarter for Morristown East, which had 157 rushing yards.