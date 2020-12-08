BLOUNTVILLE — Daniel Boone survived a 4½-minute shooting cold spell in the second half and a determined Sullivan Central squad Tuesday to take a nonconference boys basketball win at the Dickie Warren Dome.
The Trailblazers (5-3) started the second half red hot before going ice cold, but they righted the ship to take a 64-57 victory over Central (2-5).
“That’s kind of been a problem that we’ve run into all season. Usually it’s been in the fourth and it’s cost us a lot of games,” Boone assistant coach Justin Humphries said of the Trailblazers’ third-quarter scoreless streak. “We tried to get the guys back on focus and tried to start with it on defense. Every time we make a run, it’s always because of defensive stops, defensive pressure. And then we get going on the offensive end.”
Humphries filled in for Boone coach Chris Brown, who was quarantined Tuesday because of a coronavirus exposure unrelated to the basketball team.
Boone and Central battled close throughout the entire first half, exchanging the lead 10 times before the break.
The Trailblazers then opened the third quarter with a 12-3 run to build a 41-29 advantage with 3:08 left in the period.
Then Central started a run of its own.
The Cougars outscored the Trailblazers 10-0 the remainder of the third quarter and scored the first two points of the fourth to tie the game at 41 with 7:17 remaining.
Central’s Ty Barb, who finished with 13 points, accounted for nine of the Cougars’ points during the run.
Breiydon Gilliam ended the Trailblazers’ drought — which started at the 3:08 mark of the third — when he scored with 6:43 remaining and gave Boone the lead for good.
Central stayed close down the stretch but never could regain the lead.
Nevada Goodwin led Boone with 22 points. Gilliam scored 13 and Caleb Head finished with 11.
In addition to Barb’s 13, Central got a team-high 16 points from Ethan Lane and 12 from Joltin Harrison.
LADY COUGARS WIN
On a night when baskets were at a premium, Central junior Jaelyn West made the most of her opportunities.
West fired up a game-high 21 points and snared 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Cougars to a 54-36 win over the Lady Trailblazers (0-4).
Allison Lambert added 10 points for Central (5-4).
Rebecca Higgins led Boone’s scorers with 13.