JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State has a new director of football operations. David Blackburn, a former Chattanooga athletic director, will take over that position in March prior to the beginning of spring practices.
“I have had the privilege of knowing David Blackburn for many years and I am thrilled to welcome him to our staff,” new Bucs football coach George Quarles said Monday in a release. “David has had tremendous success at Tennessee as both a director of operations and as an administrator as well as achieving great things at both Chattanooga and Middle Tennessee.
“I know he will bring years of experience and knowledge to this team and I look forward to continuing our friendship here in East Tennessee.”
Blackburn most recently completed a stint at Middle Tennessee State, where he retired as the senior associate athletic director for external affairs. MTSU hired Blackburn in 2018, and he played a key role in the department, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.
Blackburn served on the UT football staff from 1992-2002. In Knoxville he began as an assistant recruiting coordinator and developed into a longtime director of football operations.
In Blackburn’s 10 years as a football administrator, the Vols amassed a 108-28 overall record. They went 6-5 in bowl games, capping their 1998 national championship season with a 23-16 Fiesta Bowl win over Florida State.
Blackburn moved into an administrative role in UT’s athletic department in 2003 and remained there until he was hired as Chattanooga’s AD in 2013. He hired current ETSU athletic director Scott Carter as a fundraiser for the Vols, and they worked together for nine years.
“I’m so excited to welcome David Blackburn into our ETSU athletics family,” Carter said in the release. “He is respected across the country as one of the best in the business of college athletics.
“David has been one of the most influential people in my life, both personally and professionally, and he will be an incredible asset to our football program and this university.”
Blackburn served as Chattanooga’s athletic director from 2013-18 — a stretch in which Mocs became the first Southern Conference school to win the league championship in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball in the same season — before making the move to Murfreesboro.