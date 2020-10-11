BLOUNTVILLE — Kyle Bitterman said he can pay the mortgage now.
The South Carolina rider left Muddy Creek Raceway $6,100 richer after winning the Cody Gragg Memorial Race at Sunday’s Suzuki Top Gun Showdown.
Bitterman had to beat 36 of the top riders in the nation, including Florida’s Jack Chambers and Michigan’s Marshal Weltin and local stalwarts Adam Britt and Hans Neel to capture the big prize.
There was also the prestige of the 2-stroke race named after Gragg, a pro motocross rider from North Carolina who was killed in a highway accident in 2017.
Bitterman said a good holeshot was key to being in position to battle Chambers for the top spot once early leader Brandon Sharer crashed on the slick track that was saturated because of the morning rain.
“I was so nervous because if you don’t get out early, you get left behind,” Bitterman said. “I got off to a good start and I knew a lot of things could happen because the track was super greasy. I held it together and they were making mistakes. Once the leader went down, it was go time.”
It wasn’t over, though. Bitterman nearly crashed his Yamaha coming off the track’s largest jump and briefly got off course in the grass.
“I got sideways when I came down, got sideways into the mud and my arms were done,” he said. “I’m so proud, man. We put this bike together in less than a week and a half. This is awesome.”
Awesome also applied to Chambers and Weltin. Chambers finished second on his KTM and later won the 250 Pro race and Weltin rode a Kawasaki to the third-place finish as well as a win and second place in the 250 moto and a third in the 450 Pro race.
Johnson City rider Adam Britt placed fourth, followed by Georgia rider Jared Lesher. Eleven-time national champion Mike Alessi finished eighth, former Suzuki Top Gun champ Luke Neese ninth and Piney Flats rider Hans Neel 10th.
Britt briefly got out front on the holeshot but was clipped by another rider, which sent him back in the pack and forced him to work through the field.
“I had an awesome holeshot, but it’s a little aggravating. It’s tough when you’re working that hard, get in a good position and it gets taken away from you,” Britt said. “There wasn’t much give and take, especially with the mud. It made the conditions where it was hard to pass. The mud got everybody and there were a lot of hurt feelings for sure.”
450 AND 250 PRO
Californian Scharer rode his Yamaha to finishes of fifth and third in the two 450 motos to take the overall title. Neese, a former 450 champion at the Top Gun Showdown, placed second with his finishes of third and fifth.
Weltin won the second moto but was third overall after an eighth in the first moto. Alessi won the first moto but didn’t start the second race.
Kingsport’s Logan McConnell finished second in the first moto and 13th in the second for a sixth-place finish overall. McConnell also won a race for the 20+ division on a day when track conditions were at their worst.
“It was all over the place, pure survival that first race. That was fun,” McConnell said. “I just tried to keep the goggles clean, stay up and go forward. To race (Alessi) there, he was fast. You don’t think about racing someone like him when you’re out there. He and some of the other pros have been heroes of mine growing up and to compete with him, it’s a pleasure.”
Chambers had finishes of 4-1 on his KTM to win the 250 race, and Weltin posted 1-4 finishes.
LOCAL WINNERS
Carson Eads of Kingsport won three races in three classes: 125 2-Stroke Amateur, Schoolboy 1 and Super Mini.
“It started off a little muddy, but Victory Sports fixed up the track well,” Eads said. “In the morning, it was super sloshy, slick and hard to go through the corners. You just had to stay back, focus and think about what I was doing to go fast.”
Kingsport’s Kevin Walker, the winningest rider in track history, won two classes and finished runner-up in another race. Hampton’s Will Andrews and Church Hill’s Brandon Sorah also netted two wins.
Tyler Orfield beat fellow Johnson City rider Isaiah Osborne for the VetMX victory, and Kingsport riders Dawson Ball and Reece Bowers were 1-2 in Collegeboy.
Jonesborough’s Chris Furches posted two second-place finishes in ATV Amateur to beat Blountville’s Kevin Kennedy and Piney Flats’ Logan Boomershine, who won individual motos. Other local winners were Fall Branch’s Gabby Kindle in 51cc Beginner and Norton’s Alex Colley in the 85cc 9-11 division.