BIG STONE GAP — No team was able to keep up with the high-powered Union boys basketball team during the Mountain 7 District’s regular season.
Nothing changed during the district tournament. The defending VHSL Class 2 champion Bears started fast and ended strong to beat Gate City 48-29 on Saturday night for the championship.
The Bears (18-5), who will resume their quest for a state-title repeat in the regional round at Virginia-Wise, held the Blue Devils (10-13) to single-digit scoring in all four quarters.
Bradley Bunch led the offense with 20 points, coming up with the big baskets when needed.
“We weren’t great offensively tonight and knew we were going to have to play hard defensively,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “You hold teams to 29 points, you’re going to win most games. They spent a lot of energy running their offense, then Noah (Jordan) hit back-to-back 3-point shots that can demoralize a run. They never recovered from that.”
Union raced out to a 13-2 lead and was up 29-12 at the half. The Blue Devils showed their fight and cut the deficit to 12, 33-21, in the third quarter. But the Bears responded with eight straight points — including Jordan’s back-to-back 3s — to quell any threat.
Bunch, a 6-foot-6 senior post, and his teammates were looking to make the most of an obvious advantage.
“We’re a tall team and Gate City isn’t so we tried to get in the post and shoot layups,” Bunch said. “Then Noah hit those shots that were momentum changers. He can shoot the ball, so we just got it to him and he knocked them down for us.
“It feels good. The first goal was to win district, so our next goal is to win region. We’re just pushing forward and ready to play.”
Malachi Jenkins scored 11 points and Jordan added 10 for the district champs. Ryan Jessee led the Blue Devils with 11 points and Gunner Garrett ended with eight.
“We cut it to 12, cut it to 14 another time, then miss two free throws and turn it over,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “I’m still proud of the guys for the way they fought. They keep their heads up.
“This game didn’t have any bearing on where we play next week or the seeds. Of course, it’s going to sting because you’re playing for a championship, but you just have to move on.
“We hold them to 48 points, but we’re having a hard time finding buckets against them,” Barnes added.
FALCONS STORM BACK
In the third-place game, Abingdon rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Ridgeview 68-65.
The Falcons took their first lead of the game, at 60-59, in the fourth quarter. They didn’t relinquish it despite fierce pressure from the Wolfpack.
Konner Kilgore drained a key 3-point shot and Luke Honaker hit a free throw with three seconds left. Ridgeview missed on a halfcourt heave at the buzzer.
Haynes Carter led the Falcons with 20 points and Dayton Osborne scored 17. James Whitted came through with 11 and Honaker finished with nine.
Chantz Robinette poured in a game-high 23 for Ridgeview. Cannon Hill finished with 14, Austin Mullins had 12 and Terran Owens added eight.