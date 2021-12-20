Big third quarter leads Twin Springs past Honaker

NICKELSVILLE — Twin Springs went for long-range shots in the third quarter Monday and it paid off big.
The Titans hit 11 3-pointers — five in the third — on the way to a 63-35 nondistrict boys basketball win over Honaker.
Twin Springs (4-3) scored 26 points in the period, more than it put up in the first and second quarters combined, to build a convincing 51-26 lead before closing out the deal.
Coach Tyler Webb said his Titans were determined to get the good shot in the second half.
“I think we got a lot more movement on offense,” Webb said. “In the first half I think we stood and watched a lot and just settled for shots. In the second half we started running the offense. We got some easy looks and the shots started falling and that gave us a little momentum on defense, too.”
The Titans led 25-16 at halftime. They opened the third with a 13-2 run to build a 38-18 lead with 4:39 left in the frame.
“At the end of the first half I thought they were penetrating the lane too much on us,” Webb said. “In the second half, the guys did a much better job of keeping them out of the lane and forcing them to take contested shots.
“And we were able to rebound and get down the floor for some easy shots in transition.”
LOTS OF BALANCE
Twin Springs took advantage of its solid shooters by spreading the wealth.
B.J. Castle scored 17 points, including 15 from 3-point shots. Bradley Owens scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds and junior Connor Lane — who surpassed the 1,000-point career mark last week — finished with 14. Mason Elliott added 10 points for the Titans.
“We were able to get the shots we wanted just by driving and looking for the open 3s,” Lane said. “We kind of let the offense flow more tonight.
“The defense was solid, too. I felt like we did a good job.”
Aiden Lowe’s nine points were tops for Honaker (2-4) .
REMATCH
The same teams will be back in action Wednesday when they do battle at Honaker.