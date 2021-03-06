NORTON — Eastside used a big third quarter — when the Spartans scored on all three of their possessions — to pull away from Twin Springs on Saturday.
The Spartans outscored the Titans 22-0 in the pivotal frame, giving them a big enough cushion to hang on for a 43-30 win in a Cumberland District football game at Wise Central’s Warrior Stadium.
The matchup was moved to Central’s field because of unplayable conditions at Eastside.
STANSBERRY LEADS THE CHARGE
Quarterback Will Stansberry led Eastside’s offense throughout the game. The senior signal-caller completed 8 of 14 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 104 yards and two TDs on eight carries.
“I’ve told you all for years that Stansberry is one heck of a football player,” Eastside coach Mike Rhodes said. “He’s tough. He felt the pressure, but he’s got enough poise as a senior quarterback to stay in there and find an open receiver even when he’s scrambling.”
Eli McCoy was the top receiver for Stansberry and the Spartans (2-0, 1-0). The 6-foot-6 sophomore wideout hauled in six passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think this is going to be his breakout year,” Rhodes said. “He started last year toward the end of the season. He started catching some balls. He’s worked on his hands all year and he goes up and high-points as well as anybody. When you’re 6-6, that helps.
“He’s not just a tall receiver. He runs a perfect route. He crafted that and worked on that and he’s got it honed in.”
MOVING FAST
Twin Springs (0-1, 0-1) fumbled on its opening possession, and Eastside wasted little time getting into the end zone after being gifted the ball at the Titans’ 8-yard line.
Two plays later, Nick Raymond found the end zone from 6 yards out, and Timothy Hill’s PAT kick put the Spartans up 7-0 with 9:34 left in the first quarter.
Twin Springs responded immediately with a two-play drive that ended when quarterback Mason Elliott connected with Connor Gilmer on a 49-yard pass play with eight minutes left in the quarter. Ryan Horne ran for the 2-point conversion to put the Titans up 8-7.
Elliott, Gilmer and Horne formed the statistical triangle for the Titans’ offensive unit. Elliott completed 4 of 9 passes for 89 yards with the TD and an interception. Gilmer caught four passes for 103 yards with the score, and Horne rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Eastside regained the lead before halftime when Stansberry connected with McCoy on an 11-yard touchdown pass that put the Spartans up 13-8 with 9:51 left before the break.
SECOND-HALF ACTION
Eastside’s big third quarter saw an 11-yard run by Stansberry, a 70-yard run by Stansberry and a 10-yard Stansberry-to-McCoy pass, which combined to give the Spartans a 35-8 advantage heading into the fourth.
The Titans were down but unbowed. They continued to battle in the trenches and came up with three touchdowns in the final period.
“Things didn’t go our way (in the third quarter),” Titans coach Keith Warner said. “In years past, they didn’t respond well like that to adversity in ballgames. Today, they responded. They kept fighting and they battled. And that shows that they’re growing.”
Twin Springs cut its deficit to 35-24 with 29-yard and 11-yard touchdown runs from its own Eli McCoy, but Ethan Hill ripped off a 33-yard scoring run with 6:50 to play to put the Spartans up 43-24.
Still fighting, the Titans put up one more score, a 4-yard run from Horne to set the final margin.
UP NEXT
Both teams continue Cumberland play on Friday, Eastside traveling to Rye Cove and Twin Springs hosting Castlewood.