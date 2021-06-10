COEBURN — Eastside added another baseball trophy to its case Thursday.
The Spartans (10-3) recorded an eight-run third inning on the way to a 13-3 win over J.I. Burton at Tracy Stallard Field in the Cumberland District tournament championship.
The win gave Eastside its eighth Cumberland District title in nine years to go along with nine straight regular-season district crowns.
BIG INNING
Eastside and Burton (6-5) split their regular-season meetings this year and appeared to be headed to another close finish Thursday.
The Spartans led 2-1 through the first two innings before exploding for eight more runs in the bottom of the third frame.
“We didn’t bang out a bunch of hits. We did have a couple of timely ones,” Eastside coach Chris Clay said. “It was more about approach at the plate, putting the ball in play, making the defense work, running the bases aggressively, and putting pressure on the defense.”
The big third inning for Eastside served as a dagger for the Raiders.
“We dug ourselves a hole there and against Eastside you can’t do that,” Raiders coach Jacob Caudill said.
PLAY BALL
Eastside and Burton entered the game knowing their fates in next week’s Region 1D tournament, which begins Monday.
The Spartans earned the Cumberland’s No. 1 seed before the tournament by winning the district’s regular-season title.
Burton is the district’s No. 2 seed heading after advancing to the district’s title game.
Other than a trophy, was there any motivation heading into Thursday’s contest?
Clay, who has guided Eastside to all of its baseball trophies, has a simple answer.
“We say this a lot and it probably sounds like a broken record. But it’s baseball season and we’re a baseball team, so let’s play baseball games,” the veteran coach said. “It doesn’t really matter.”
After missing the season last year and having a shortened season this year because of COVID-19, Clay said it’s a treat to get on the diamond and play.
“We’re thankful and excited about competing,” he said.
Eastside will get a chance to compete again Wednesday in the Region 1D semifinals when the Spartans host the winner of Monday’s first-round game between Holston and Grundy.
Burton opens regional play in the first round Monday with a 6 p.m. contest at Honaker.