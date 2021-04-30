KINGSPORT — The errors piled up and cost the Sullivan South softball team in Friday’s 11-1 nonconference home loss to Dobyns-Bennett.
The Lady Rebels led by a run entering the top of third inning. But two of the first three Lady Indians batters reached base and then the floodgates opened. D-B used a combination of timely hitting and South errors in the frame to score every one of its runs.
“We were flat and I think both teams were tired,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “We played three conference games this week and two of them were away. They played last night and got a good win.
“At this time of the year, you have to be mentally tough and fight through it.”
D-B freshman pitcher Julianne Tipton picked up the win after a shaky start, going the distance and striking out six. She retired nine of the last 10 batters she faced.
Tipton has a good fastball, but she has been working on her changeup.
“I came out and had really high standards. After they got that run, I was kind of down on myself,” Tipton said. “I knew my game had to be better than what I was playing.
“The changeup is pretty much a new pitch. I had one before, but it was more of a ‘fastball B.’ I’ve only been throwing it for a month or two.”
D-B’s Haigan Depew reached base twice in the third. On the second at-bat, she knocked a two-out double to center that drove in two runs.
The Lady Indians hit only one ball out of the infield, an Emma Allgood sacrifice fly to right, in the big inning.
“We reverted back to where we were at the beginning of the season for a little bit,” South coach Chris Sturgill said. “One bad inning got us. We made one error and it snowballed after that.
“We’re heading in the right direction. From where we were starting out 1-8, we’re light years from that. We could’ve laid down and let it ride out, but we came in, worked and got better.”
Olivia Delung, Bradlie Warner and Katelyn Jamison each had a hit for the Lady Rebels. Madison Chapman tallied the RBI on a sacrifice fly in the first.
Chapman took the loss.
Friday’s matchup — likely the final one between D-B and South in any sport — had a bittersweet feel. South is consolidating with Sullivan Central and Sullivan North at the end of the school year.
“I worked here for eight years, coaching softball and baseball,” Hubbard said. “I’ve always liked Sullivan South and if my alma mater hadn’t hired me, I think I’d still be here.
“I saw Krystall Wallen up there and that’s who I started with and is one of the best softball coaches I’ve been around. That made my day seeing her.”