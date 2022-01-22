BRISTOL, Tenn. — Spurt-ability may be a made-up basketball word, but Elizabethton’s boys subscribed to it Friday night in their Upper Lakes Conference win over Tennessee High.
Elizabethton trailed 17-13 barely a minute into the second quarter when back-to-back Jake Roberts steals at midcourt and subsequent, runaway layups fueled a 25-3 knockout blitz, propelling the Cyclones to a comfortable 64-50 decision at Viking Hall.
A gifted 6-foot senior guard, Roberts soon thereafter swished a 3-point shot from the top of the key before opening the second half with consecutive three-point plays, and suddenly the Cyclones (10-8, 3-1) held a commanding 38-20 advantage with 7:13 left in the third period.
Nicholas Wilson, a 6-5 senior, had three strong buckets inside to help aid the outburst.
Roberts finished with 21 points and the slick Wilson kicked in 14.
“Some great passing and I thought we shared the ball really well right there,” 10th-year Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “When Jake gets hot, it’s something special. He’s a great scorer, but I think he’s done a really good job this year playing within himself.
“He’s being a lot more unselfish trying to make sure he’s distributing and we know that’s hurt his scoring average, and that’s big for a kid who averaged nearly 20 points a game last year. But we challenged him on that and I think he’s really responded. It’s really helped our team.”
A livid Honeycutt called time out to deliver a stern message with Elizabethton trailing 11-5, and in short order Roberts and the Cyclones took apart the Vikings with a trapping 2-2-1 zone press.
The youthful Vikings (7-13, 0-3) committed eight of their 14 turnovers in the second period.
“Our energy, I didn’t think we were playing hard enough (prompting the timeout),” Honeycutt said. “Eventually we played hard enough to get a good win tonight, but I still think we can play harder. That’s kind of been our message to the kids and they’ve been responding.
“We’ve still got a long way to go in that regard — we can play better — but I like what they’re doing right now. I like what they’re doing in practice and I like how it’s translating in games.”
The Cyclones did what they could to slow talented Brandon Dufore, who was a handful all night with 29 points. But the 6-6 junior simply did not get enough help.
“He’s just a tough matchup, because with his size he’s going to shoot over smaller kids and if you put somebody big on him he’s going to go by them,” Honeycutt said. “I think he’s a problem for a lot of teams, but I think we did a good job of not giving their other guys easy things.”
Elizabethton hit 23 of 44 floor attempts for 52.2% while committing 11 turnovers.
The Vikings shot 41.3%, making 19 of 46 shots from the field.
LADY CYCLONES BLAST THS
First-place Elizabethton (13-5, 4-0) knocked down 11 shots from 3-point range and blew out the Lady Vikings, claiming a 64-25 Upper Lakes victory.
Olivia Holly hit the 3-point bullseye six times to lead all scorers with 20 points. Lina Lyon, who bagged three 3s, was close behind with 19 points and Rena Lane added support with 10.
Tennessee High (3-16, 0-2) was led by the seven-point effort of Kendall Cross.
The Lady Cyclones drilled six 3s in the second quarter for a 39-14 halftime edge.