BRISTOL, Va. — It turns out that Wise Central — well known as a five-time girls basketball state champion during the last decade — can play a little softball as well.
Central, which dropped a pair of one-run games to John Battle this season, played a little Region 2D payback Wednesday, hanging on for an 8-7 tournament semifinal road win.
The victory earned the Warriors (13-4) a shot at unbeaten Lebanon in Friday’s Region 2D final.
“I don’t know if Central High School has ever been to the regional final,” said second-year Warrior coach Allison Shortt. “But we’re headed there now.”
Central used a five-run sixth inning, featuring a prodigious 2-run home run by Maggie Shell, to break a 3-3 tie, helping the Warriors carry an 8-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
It was barely enough.
The Trojans (13-2) scored three times in their final at-bat to cut their deficit to one run and had the bases loaded with one out, but Central pitcher Bayleigh Allison gritted her teeth and stepped up for her teammates, striking out Battle’s last two hitters with the sacks full.
The two whiffs came on the heels of back-to-back walks with the bases loaded.
“I just knew I had to pull it together for my team and extend our season,” the junior hurler said.
FIVE-RUN OUTBURST
Top-seeded John Battle committed two errors and turned two catchable balls into hits, aiding Central with its decisive sixth-inning.
“Those are the kind of plays we’ve made all year,” Trojan coach Hannah Cress said.
Central’s five-run outburst included an RBI-single by Taylor Cochran and a run-scoring double from Katherine Hopkins, but it was Shell who started the rally with her monster blow.
“I knew it was a moonrocket as soon as I hit it,” Shell said. “The ball felt amazing off my bat. I’m playing my senior season and I’m the only one, so I wanted to give my all for my team.”
KEY CONTRIBUTORS
The Lady Warriors strung together 13 hits against losing pitcher Hannah Jo McReynolds, who otherwise had a terrific afternoon with four hits in four at bats, including a seventh-inning homer.
Allison helped herself with three hits, including a solo home run in the second inning to push Central out to a 2-0 edge.
Shell, Cochran, Lexi Baker and Lauren Jackson all had two hits for the Warriors. Jackson and Baker both plated a run for the winners.
Jordan Roulette-Wheeler smacked a two-run home run and drove in three runs for Battle, which received two hits apiece from Allyssa Kate Wallace and Charlie Gobble. Eden Wallace collected an RBI for the Trojans, who managed nine hits off of Allison.
Allison struck out six Trojans and walked three.