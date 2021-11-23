JONESBOROUGH — The schools with the largest enrollments dominated first-round boys action at the 32nd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament Tuesday night.
West Ridge, Daniel Boone, Tennessee High and host David Crockett all advanced to Friday’s semifinal round.
West Ridge 73, Unicoi County 63
Jackson Dean put on a shooting display in the first half and Dawson Arnold was a force inside in the second half for the Wolves.
Dean hit 6 of 7 shots from 3-point range to finish with 18 points, all in the first half, after the Blue Devils concentrated on stopping him the last two quarters.
Arnold was strong in the paint and matched Dean for team-high honors with 18. Cooper Johnson added 14 points, Wade Witcher 11 and Preston Sams eight in the balanced effort.
“I told Dawson this was his coming-out party,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “That guy has improved so much. He’s worked hard, a great kid. He’s special. Jackson Dean, he was super that first half. We knew they wouldn’t let him shoot the second half, but Cooper Johnson did a good job of controlling the game.”
The Blue Devils — despite playing without senior point guard Bryson Peterson, who’s nursing a wrist injury — pushed the Wolves late in the game. They sliced the lead to 61-57 on a pair of Ty Johnson free throws with 4:26 remaining.
Sams answered on the other end with a 3-point shot. Witcher hit another 3-pointer moments later and West Ridge regained control. Witcher put an exclamation point with a dunk with nine seconds left.
Grant Hensley hit five shots behind the arc and finished with a game-high 19 points for Unicoi County. Lucas Slagle scored 15 points in his first game after suffering a knee injury in the football playoffs. Eli Johnson added 13 points and Keilet Rodriguez eight.
Dyer saw it as a quality win for first-year program West Ridge.
“Unicoi County is a good team with good guards and a post player who is fantastic,” he said. “I knew it was going to be down to the wire. That’s what we need.
“It’s the first time these guys have been together in a pressure game. I thought our effort was great and they were unselfish.”
Daniel Boone 58, Unaka 33
One week after destroying the Rangers 82-33 in the season opener, the Trailblazers held only a two-point lead at halftime. Boone’s depth was a big difference in the second half of this one, although Unaka stayed within striking range until the fourth quarter.
Creed Musick led Boone with 15 points, Brayden Blankenship had 13 and Luke Scott added nine.
Trailblazers coach Chris Brown was still upset with the first-half performance after the game.
“We’ve got to come to a basketball game with more passion and energy,” Brown said. “I was disappointed in our lack of intensity. That’s disrespectful to the game and our opponent. I thought Will Hamlin, Luke Jenkins and Luke Scott finally got us going with their rebounding, but we’ve got to get better.”
Joseph Slagle scored 12 points, all on 3-point shots, to lead Unaka. Landon Ramsey scored 10 points.
David Crockett 70, Cloudland 21
The Pioneers had an easy time against Cloudland, whose roster is still short because of the state football playoffs.
Dawson Wagner and Isaiah Lang scored 13 points apiece to lead Crockett. Gage Peterson scored 10 and freshman Jacob Arnold nine.
“With Dawson being a true point guard, he can handle the ball, give me two points when we need them,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “It was good to get the freshman Jacob Arnold in. He has a bright future and will probably be point guard next year.”
The Highlanders dressed only six players. Donte Williams led the way with 10 points and Victor Hicks battled inside for his seven.
Tennessee High 59, South Greene 44
The Vikings rode a fast start to a win in the day’s opener.
Brandon Dufore scored 19 points and Ty Hopson 17 for Tennessee High, which led by 11 after one quarter and maintained a 10- to 15-point lead most of the game.
The Rebels — playing without 2020 tournament MVP Luke Myers, who is healing up from a football injury — got 12 points from Clint Lamb.