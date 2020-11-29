JONESBOROUGH — The Cocke County girls were simply unstoppable during one stretch of Saturday’s championship game at the 31st annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.
Trailing the home team David Crockett by nine points in the third quarter, the Lady Red reeled off 19 straight points on their way to a 71-61 win.
“They shot the eyes out of it,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a team shoot that well over a 3-4 minute span. We called a couple of timeouts, and they were still on fire.”
Gracie Gregg was blazing during the stretch. She had 11 of her 16 points then, including three shots from 3-point range. She was a complement to leading scorer Sydney Clevenger, who had 20 points, and tournament MVP Cameron Halcomb, who ended with 11.
“We came out in the third quarter on fire. It started with our defense turning them over, but then we hit shot after shot after shot,” Cocke County coach Chris Mintz said. “It was one of those special times. They were in our face hard with Cameron and Sydney, so it was big for Gracie to step up. She was a little tentative in the first half, but she wanted the ball every time in the second half.”
Crockett led 36-29 at halftime and quickly bumped the lead to nine points before Cocke County went on the game-changing run. It led to Cocke County taking a 51-44 lead into the final quarter and holding at least a five-point advantage the rest of the game.
For the Lady Pioneers, Emma Gouge finished off a big tournament with 17 points. Mackenzie Baldwin produced 15 points. Nora Walters accounted for 10 and Emily Trivette scored nine. Even the loss couldn’t dampen the spirit of Crockett’s coach, who saw the benefit of playing good competition.
“How many teams win every game? It’s going to help us down the road” he said. “It’s our first loss together, but we’ve got 7-8-9 girls who can play and score. I believe this is a good basketball team, and we will bounce back and be just fine.”
Third-place game Elizabethton 48, Tennessee High 44
Playing without their top two scorers, the Lady Cyclones had others step up and lead them to the win over the Lady Vikings.
Lina Lyon came through with a 16-point performance for the Lady Cyclones. Freshman Marlee Mathena accounted for 12 points, while Renna Lane contributed nine points.
“I told them we were going to see where we stand,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “We had some kids hurt and sick. Tennessee High did some things to put us in a bind with some things we hadn’t seen. We had some kids without major varsity minutes execute some things when we needed it.”
Tori Ryan paced Tennessee High with a 13-point effort. Riley Fritts came out strong and finished with 11 points, and Makinzi Goforth added nine.
——— BOYS Third-place game Daniel Boone 64, North Greene 54
The Trailblazers owned the fourth quarter to take third place on the boys’ side.
Samuel Stroupe hit five shots from 3-point range to net a team-high 17 points. Breiydon Gilliam totaled 14 points and Nevada Goodwin tallied 12 points. Giving Boone further balance, Caleb Head scored nine points and Lucas Jenkins added eight.
Boone led 35-30 at the half, but the Huskies roared back with an 11-1 run to start the third quarter. The teams battled back and forth with the score tied at 45 heading into the final eight minutes.
The Trailblazers quickly established their dominance in the final quarter, jumping out to an 11-point lead. Boone coach Chris Brown was proud of the way his team bounced back after a tough semifinal loss the night before against South Greene.
“I thought we responded and had much better ball movement today,” Brown said. “Sometimes, you have those learning experiences, and hopefully that will make us better. We came out with a lot of energy and responded from the adversity of last night against a good ball club.”
Chriss Schultz led North Greene for a second straight night with 23 points. Kendal Loftis contributed with 16 points and Cayden Folks ended with 11.
Fifth-place game Unicoi County 57, Sullivan South 47
Robbie O’Dell scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils pulled away from Three Rivers Conference rival Sullivan South.
O’Dell sank five shots behind the 3-point line. Bryson Peterson totaled 10 points and Grant Hensley came through with eight.
Ethan Bergeron continued his Hardee’s hot streak with 17 points to lead the Rebels. Jackson Dean accounted for 12 points, and Cooper Johnson added 11 points.
Seventh-place game Cocke County 64, Tri-Cities Christian 63
The Fighting Cocks rallied from seven points down at the end of the third quarter to pull off the win over the Eagles.
Major Woods led a balanced Cocke County attack with 18 points. Baylor Baxter had 16 points and Kerston Jackson finished with a dozen.
For Tri-Cities, Jamar Livingston continued to score at a rapid pace with a game-high 32 points. Abraham Gwelke had 11 points and Donte Worley totaled 10 points.