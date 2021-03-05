CASTLEWOOD — The road to the Cumberland District football title has run through Norton for the past several years and looks to continue that way, even in this odd spring season.
J.I. Burton defeated Castlewood 32-17 on a cold and windy Friday night at B.C. White Stadium.
The Raiders (1-1) capitalized on several Blue Devils miscues with several big plays.
Burton’s Esau Teasley, who fumbled a punt return midway through the second quarter that led to a Castlewood score that tied the game, made up for the mistake almost immediately — and quite emphatically.
On the next play from scrimmage, Teasley broke through the line and scampered 64 yards to put his crew up by six with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
“When Esau was a freshman or sophomore, he would have dropped his head and started pouting,” Burton coach Jacob Caudill said. “Esau has stepped up and grown up a lot. We came back out on the field and I asked the offensive coordinator if he was sure that he was giving it to Esau right after he fumbled. He said yes and he got the ball and did his thing.
“We were down one second and then up the next. That was huge coming into next week.”
The play was one of several that took the wind out of the Blue Devils’ sails.
“The turnovers hurt us, but we have to capitalize on our opportunities,” Castlewood coach Chris Lark said. “There were two or three times when we had an opportunity to make a play and we just didn’t capitalize.
“The story of the night was Burton made big plays when they needed to and we didn’t. It was a defensive battle for a half and even through three quarters was a good game.”
Teasley ended up with 12 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Trevor Culbertson — little brother to Mikey — had nine touches for 53 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Culbertson, a senior and all-region basketball player, put the final touches on a Burton win when he scored first-and-goal from the 7 with 7:24 left in the game.
“Trevor is a nice little surprise,” Caudill said. “He’s shifty and he’s a Culbertson.”
The Raiders sputtered in their opener, a loss to Chilhowie, but racked up 317 yards on Friday against a stingy Blue Devils defense. Norton committed four turnovers.
Quarterback Jaymen Buchanan was only 4-for-18 with 65 yards, but he throw a TD pass to Elijah Lovell in the second quarter.
The Blue Devils (1-1) had a tough time moving the ball consistently without much of a passing game. Landen Taylor — who scored on Teasley’s fumbled punt — was 4-for-9 for 11 yards and was intercepted by Norton’s Xadrian Taybron.
Jeremiah Allen had Castlewood’s only offensive score of the evening, a 61-yarder in the fourth quarter. He finished with 91 yards on 11 carries.
Castlewood state wrestling champion Adam Gibson kicked a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils’ four turnovers each came in crucial situations.
“They just took our breath away and that play after we got the touchdown was just a punch to the gut,” Lark said.