GATE CITY — Virginia High mixed up its offense enough Friday to produce some big plays through the air and on the ground on the way to a 34-20 over Gate City in a preseason football benefit game.
“We definitely have the ability to be balanced, we’ve just got to come along up front,” first-year Bearcats coach Derrick Patterson said of his team’s play after the win at Legion Field.
The Virginia High starters scored on a 50-yard pass play from quarterback Brody Jones to Patrick Poku, two rushing plays from Stevie Thomas and a third from Jones to build a 27-13 halftime lead.
Thomas accounted for most of Bearcats’ offense in the first half with several big-yardage carries.
“That’s kind of our strength. We’ve got some guys that can fly,” Patterson said. “We’re going to do our best to get the ball out in space offensively and let them just go make plays.”
Gate City countered on offense with big plays by playmaker Carson Jenkins.
Jenkins capped an 82-yard Gate City scoring drive with a 9-yard touchdown run halfway through the second quarter. A Hunter Lawson PAT kick gave the Blue Devils a 7-6 advantage with 7:33 on the clock.
After Virginia High answered the drive with a touchdown drive, Jenkins took the kickoff back 85 yards for another score.
Though for the most part pleased with his offense’s performance, Patterson said he was concerned to see his defense and special teams give up some big plays.
“Defensively we did a pretty good job. We faced a little adversity. We didn’t get lined up right a couple of times,” he said. “We just need somebody to step up leadership wise on the field.”
Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright also had some concerns about his defense.
“We’ve got a lot of corrections we’ve got to make,” Houseright said. “The tackling aspect of it, and that’s on me. Tackling is a big thing and we’ve got to get better as far as our alignment.
“Our kids are playing hard and they’re fighting, scratching and clawing.”
SECOND-HALF RESERVES
The second half featured second-teamers on both sides.
Virginia High built a 34-13 advantage with 7:08 left in the third quarter when Shane Doxzon scooped up a fumbled snap and ran untouched for 78 yards.
The final score came on a 1-yard touchdown run from Malachi Carrico, capping a 60-yard Blue Devils drive with 8:23 remaining.
THINGS GET REAL NEXT WEEK
Both teams begin regular-season play on Aug. 27. Gate City travels to Richlands and Virginia High hosts Tazewell.