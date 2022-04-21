KINGSPORT — Hundreds of fans clad in orange and white gathered inside MeadowView Conference Resort Convention Center on Thursday for the return of the Big Orange Caravan.
Plenty of big names — among them football coach Josh Heupel, men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes and women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper — were on hand to meet and greet adoring Tennessee fans.
“I always love coming here because we’re right here where John Fulkerson is from and I can remember back seven years ago making a trip over here to see him,” Barnes said. “Driving up and seeing all the support is really what you expect and this is a great area. We’re certainly glad that they love the Tennessee Volunteers.”
HEUPEL BUILDING FOR BIG 2022
Heupel enters his second season at the helm this fall.
His Vols are coming off a successful season, finishing 7-6 and making an appearance in the Music City Bowl.
“We’ve got a long way to go before we’re ready for kickoff and the challenge for us is to continue to get better every day,” Heupel said. “I love what our kids did during the course of spring practice. They were intentional in the way that they worked and they competed extremely hard. I thought they grew fundamentally and made everybody individually a much better football player.”
The Vols return a good core of starters, including quarterback Hendon Hooker, the transfer from Virginia Tech who finished with nearly 3,000 yards passing and 31 touchdowns for UT last fall.
Heupel highlighted the hard work of two locals on the squad — Dayne Davis from Sullivan East and Charlie Browder from Dobyns-Bennett — and commended them for their progression throughout the spring.
“(Davis) had an unbelievable offseason,” Heupel said. “The first seven weeks in the weight room, he changed his body and added a bunch of lean muscle to his frame. Because of that, I thought he moved in a much different and better way.
"(Browder) is a guy that I had known previously through recruitment," Heupel added. "Now I have an opportunity to work with him on a day-to-day basis. He has a massive frame on him and he’s going to continue to develop inside of our strength and conditioning program this summer.”
BARNES REPLACING KEY PLAYERS
This past season, UT's men's basketball team did something it hadn’t done since 1979: win the Southeastern Conference Tournament title. But Barnes' crew was bounced out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round, losing to Michigan.
Barnes is having to replace several key players from that 27-8 team. He's already started exploring the NCAA transfer portal, but that and the NCAA rule allowing players to monetize their name, image and likeness (NIL) have added a different dimension for the veteran coach.
“All of us coaches are going through something that we never have before in terms of the transfer portal being what it is,” Barnes said. “With the NIL in play now and everything else, it’s a whole new ballgame that we’re in right now.
“We’re all going to have to figure out how to adjust to it and it is much more different than anything we’ve had to go through.”
One of the key recent losses was post player Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who put his name in the portal soon after the season ended.
“We weren’t caught off guard and we certainly wish Brandon the best,” Barnes noted. “We worked really hard as a staff with every player, not just Brandon. That’s where we are today. If players feel like they can get whatever they’re looking for elsewhere, they’re going to do it.
“The most important thing — and we’re sticking to it — is that we have a great situation, program, staff and fan base. There’s a lot of people that want to play at the University of Tennessee.”