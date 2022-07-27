KINGSPORT — Kingsport tightened its grip on its lead in the Appalachian League West Division Wednesday with a doubleheader sweep of Johnson City at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Kingsport (32-14) dominated the first game to take a 15-2 victory, and held on with a late-game rally to take an 11-4 win over the Doughboys in the nightcap.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video