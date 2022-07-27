KINGSPORT — Kingsport tightened its grip on its lead in the Appalachian League West Division Wednesday with a doubleheader sweep of Johnson City at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Kingsport (32-14) dominated the first game to take a 15-2 victory, and held on with a late-game rally to take an 11-4 win over the Doughboys in the nightcap.
The two wins for Kingsport, coupled with a Wednesday 6-5 loss to Pulaski by Greeneville (24-23), the second-place team in the West Division, cut the magic number for clinching the division to three for the Axmen.
Any combination of Axmen wins and Greeneville losses totaling three over the final 11 games of the season would clinch the West title for Kingsport.
HOLDING ON
The Axmen scored two runs in the first inning and three in the second to build a 5-0 lead before Johnson City (23-24) scored one run in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth to cut the Kingsport lead to one run.
The Axmen increased their lead by five runs with a four-run rally in the fifth inning and added two more in the sixth to seal the win.
AT THE PLATE
A quintet of Kingsport batters — Nate Anderson, Sam Petersen, Jake Perry, Kyle Booker and Payton Allen — had two hits each, while Vanderbilt signee Logan Poteet had three hits and three RBIs.
Matt Miceli went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Johnson City, while McKay Barney was 2-for-3 for the Doughboys.
Anthony Imhoff (2-1) picked up the win for the Axmen.
He held Johnson City scoreless over the final two and ⅔ innings, giving up one hit with three strikeouts and a walk.
NOT CLOSE
The first game of the twinbill was one of those games for Kingsport.
It was one of those games for Johnson City too.
Everything went right for the Axmen and everything was disastrous for the Doughboys.
Kingsport racked up 15 hits on the way to a 15-2 win over the Doughboys.
BIG NUMBERS
Eight of the nine batters in the Kingsport batting order had at least one hit. Eight of the nine Axmen in the order had at least one RBI and all nine Axmen hitters scored at least one run in the rout.
Kendall Diggs, Mayes White and Gunner Gouldsmith accounted for 10 of the Axmen’s hits.
Diggs finished with four hits, four RBIs and a run scored, while White and Gouldsmith each had three hits in the contest.
White had two RBIs and a run scored. Gouldsmith finished with an RBI and scored three runs for Kingsport.
Johnson City finished with eight hits.
Barney and Noah Gent, an ETSU transfer from Walters State, had two hits and an RBI each for the Doughboys.
ON THE MOUND
Cole Hales, a freshman at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, N.C., picked up his team-leading fifth win of the season for Kingsport.
Hudson (5-1) gave up two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk in six innings of work.
Johnson City’s Landon Crumbley (1-2) took the loss after working just one and ⅓ innings.
The Walters State hurler gave up 10 runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
He was knocked out of the game in the second inning after Kingsport scored nine runs in the frame.
UP NEXT
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Thursday with the third game of the series at Hunter Wright Stadium.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
